Manchester United could move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, journalist Steve Bates has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is likely to prioritise signing a top-class centre-forward for the Red Devils in the market.

Man Utd transfer news – Victor Osimhen

As per the Manchester Evening News, United are now set to turn their attentions to signing a first-choice central midfielder and striker this summer, as ten Hag looks to bolster his options in a bid to turn the Red Devils into title challengers.

The same report has indicated that Osimhen could be among the candidates on the Dutchman’s shortlist, with the 24-year-old admitting that it would be a dream to play in the Premier League, saying (via The Athletic): "I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but, like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."

According to reports in Italy, the Napoli star could cost around £115m this summer, having played a crucial part in what looks set to be a title-winning season for the Serie A outfit.

And Bates believes that Osimhen would fit into ten Hag’s philosophy of building a squad for the future.

What has Bates said about Man Utd and Osimhen?

Bates told GIVEMESPORT: “I could see United doing something like that. If they were able to strike a deal with Napoli for Osimhen, I could definitely see that.

“I think what ten Hag wants to do with this team is build a team and a squad for the future.”

Would Osimhen be a good signing for Man Utd?

Osimhen - who was dubbed as "unbelievable" by journalist Dean Jones in an interview with GIVEMESPORT - has been in excellent form this season and will likely have attracted the attention of some of Europe’s powerhouses heading into the summer transfer market.

The 23-time Nigeria international has racked up over 20 goal contributions for the Serie A league leaders this term, indicating that he can be an incredibly productive marksman when put in front of goal.

However, with the Lagos-born star proving to be such a crucial part of Luciano Spalleti’s side, it’s unlikely they will let him leave for cheap in 2023, especially given the fact that he still has over two years left remaining on his £93,000 per-week contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

But with Osimhen dreaming of one day playing in the Premier League, he may find it difficult to resist United’s advances should the Red Devils come calling later in the year.