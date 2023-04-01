Manchester United transfer target Victor Osimhen would offer something “a little bit different” at Old Trafford compared to some of the world’s best strikers like Erling Haaland, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will look to add a world-class centre-forward to his Red Devils squad this summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Victor Osimhen

According to reports in Italy, Manchester United are to go all out to secure the services of Osimhen in the upcoming transfer window.

The striker currently plies his trade for Napoli, who have placed a €150m (close to £132m) price tag on his head as ten Hag looks to strengthen the Premier League giants’ chances of challenging for regular honours.

Taylor has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the astronomical fee to bring Osimhen to Old Trafford would be worth every penny.

And the journalist has said that the £93,000 per-week earner is capable of the “spectacular” but plays in a different style to the likes of Haaland and Harry Kane.

What has Taylor said about Man Utd and Osimhen?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “What he offers is a little bit different to the majority of other strikers he’s compared to in terms of the likes of Kane, Benzema, even Haaland and Lewandowski.

“He's more of a penalty box striker. He's not someone who necessarily looks easy on the eye.

“But when he does stuff well, it’s spectacular, for instance, his goal against Roma earlier in the season.

“He’s scored a few headers in the Champions League, so he’s a really exciting player.”

Would Osimhen be a good signing for Man Utd?

On the face of it, Osimhen would be an excellent signing for United this summer, with the Napoli star on the verge of firing the Italian giants to their first Serie A title since 1990.

The 24-cap Nigeria international had hit the back of the net 25 times and provided five assists in 29 appearances this season, showing that he is a constant threat in front of goal.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.60 for his displays in Serie A this term ranks him as the second-best-performing player in Luciano Spalletti’s squad, indicating his importance to the side’s success and further suggesting that his services will not come cheap.

The only concern ten Hag will have about Osimhen is whether he can transfer his impressive form in Italy and on the continent to English football.

However, having displayed his qualities in France and Italy, the centre-forward may feel he deserves a crack at the Premier League next season.