Manchester United target Victor Osimhen “wants to move to the Premier League” as the Old Trafford outfit look to prise him away from Napoli, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are aiming to add a top-class striker to Erik ten Hag’s squad this summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Victor Osimhen

As per Sky Germany, Manchester United’s interest in signing Osimhen this summer has been confirmed, though the news outlet added that Chelsea and Manchester City have also held talks regarding the marksman’s signature.

Reporter Florian Plettenberg has hinted that the centre-forward could cost somewhere in the region of £88m, a price which has ruled Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich out of the race for his signature.

Journalist Steve Bates has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could look to make a move for the Serie A star if they can strike a deal with Napoli this year.

And Jacobs believes that we will have to wait and see whether Osimhen is willing to make the move to the Premier League at the end of the season, or whether he decides to spend another campaign in Italy.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Osimhen?

Before Napoli's Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Napoli are flying, they are on a procession to Serie A and are genuine Champions League contenders.

“So, although Victor Osimhen wants to move to the Premier League one day, we’ll have to wait and see whether that will happen this summer or whether he waits another season.

“But it is a very realistic possibility that Osimhen can be prised away. It’s just about the price.”

How has Osimhen performed this season?

Osimhen has been in extraordinary form this season, having bagged over 20 goals in all competitions as he looks to fire Napoli to their first Serie A title since a Diego Maradona inspired-side claimed the Scudetto in 1990.

It comes as no surprise that the 23-cap Nigeria international has achieved an impressive WhoScored rating of 7.52 for his displays in the Italian top-flight this campaign, ranking as the second-best-performing player in Luciano Spalletti’s squad, indicating his importance to the Naples outfit.

The same stats provider shows that the talismanic striker produces four shots per game in Serie A whilst also providing one key pass per 90 minutes, indicating that he is an all-round centre-forward.

Therefore, it looks as if Osimhen would be a fantastic signing for whichever club manages to secure his signature this summer and ten Hag will be hoping that he chooses Old Trafford as his next destination.