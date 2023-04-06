Manchester United can be “quite confident” of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at Old Trafford this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will hope to acquire a world-class centre-forward during the upcoming transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Victor Osimhen

Jacobs has recently told TEAMtalk that Osimhen has “one eye” on Old Trafford this summer, with the striker having always dreamed of playing in the Premier League.

However, a deal for the 24-year-old won’t come cheap or easy, with Napoli set to demand a fee of between £88m-£132m to prise them into selling one of their key assets, as per the Evening Standard.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are holding “internal” discussions about their search for a new striker, with Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst likely to leave at the end of the season.

And the journalist says that Osimhen had a “real desire to represent” United when the club showcased their interest before he moved to Naples from Lille.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Osimhen?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Osimhen has been eyeing the Premier League for quite some time.

“So, the fact the player is looking and considering his next move will give suitors hope that he won't stay at Napoli for another season.

“Then it just becomes about who's prepared to pay big money.

“Man Utd can be quite confident because Osimhen almost joined the Red Devils before he moved to Napoli.

“He had a real desire to represent the football club but was concerned about the game time, and rightly so because he was very young and hadn't broken onto the scene.”

Would Osimhen be a good signing for Man Utd?

Osimhen – described as “phenomenal” by Walter Mazzarri in 2021 – would be an excellent addition to United’s already exciting front line, including Marcus Rashford and Antony.

The 24-cap Nigeria international has hit the back of the net 25 times and has provided five assists in 29 appearances this term, showing that he is capable of producing goals regularly.

The 6 foot 1 star compares favourably to his positional peers on the continent, ranking in the top 1% of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.91) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Osimhen’s lack of experience in English football would be the only question mark over United spending a significant fee on his services, but having adapted seamlessly to Italian football from France, you would back the Napoli superstar to make another comfortable transition this summer.