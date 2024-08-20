Manchester United remain interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer, and have agreed personal terms with the player, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ugarte fell out of favour at the Parc des Princes in the second half of his debut season in Paris, falling behind the likes of Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Fabian Ruiz in the pecking order. Starting just 21 Ligue 1 games, the Uruguay international is keen on making a move away from the French capital and PSG are said to be willing to facilitate a deal.

Ugarte reportedly 'said yes' to a switch to Manchester back in July, although the transfer has since stalled. Romano has revealed that United are waiting to offload a player in their midfield department before returning with an offer that is closer to PSG's valuation.

Man Utd Still Interested in Ugarte

The Red Devils are desperate for midfield reinforcements

Arriving in France from Sporting last summer in a blockbuster €60 million move, Ugarte struggled to establish himself as an indispensable figure within Luis Enrique's team. Despite featuring 37 times in all competitions, the 23-year-old wasn't the preferred solution in most scenarios.

United could offer an escape route for Ugarte, and are eager to secure his services to pair him alongside Kobbie Mainoo. The Red Devils conceded more shots than any other team in the Premier League last season barring Sheffield United, so adding a player who can break up play in the middle of the park is of paramount importance to INEOS for the rest of the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer specialist Romano has confirmed that Ugarte remains the plan:

"Yeah, they want to sign a new midfielder, for sure, that's the idea. But as always, the outgoings are always very important. So for example, yes, they signed Mazraoui and De Ligt, but they needed at least one outgoing, and it was actually Wan-Bissaka to West Ham. So they always need financial financial play, to have a kind of balance. The interest in Ugarte remains 100% and the interest from Ugarte to Manchester United's project remains, because they agreed on personal terms almost three or four weeks ago."

It's believed that PSG are holding out for around £51 million, close to what they paid 12 months ago, while United are looking to do a deal for less than that. One exit that could, however, allow them to push the boat out on Ugarte could be Scott McTominay.

The Scotsman has been a target for Fulham this summer, with the Cottagers expected to make a fresh bid worth £25 million for the player.

Ugarte's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 91.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.05 Key Passes Per 90 0.65 Tackles Per 90 4.56 Interceptions Per 90 1.86

Man Utd Not Looking at Toney

The club are satisfied with their striker options

Despite completing the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Nice for £36.2 million earlier this summer, United have continued to be linked with an array of strikers. Ivan Toney is among the names that have been mooted, although more recent reports have emerged indicating that the FA Cup Winners aren't considering the Brentford number nine.

Toney struggled after returning from a betting ban last season, scoring just four goals in 17 appearances for the Bees. While United have held an interest in the England international in the past, it's understood that INEOS and Erik ten Hag are content with the options at their disposal, with Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund expected to battle for a starting birth.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/08/2024