Mark Goldbridge has picked out Manuel Ugarte as his man of the match from Manchester United's 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes notched a goal and an assist, while substitute Alejandro Garnacho also got on the scoresheet as the Red Devils picked up their third win in four games under interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy - they remain undefeated since Erik ten Hag was sacked, drawing their second game under the former striker 1-1 against Chelsea.

Despite the impressive performances of United's forward contingent, it was summer signing Ugarte who impressed Goldbridge the most, proving instrumental in winning the midfield battle against Foxes trio Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks and Boubakary Soumare.

"Ugarte my MOTM! Superb today," Goldbridge posted on his personal X account.

Ugarte catches the eye against Leicester

Goldbridge felt the Uruguayan deserved to be named man of the match against the Foxes

Attacking midfielder Fernandes may have stolen the show with his opening goal and assist for Garnacho, who scored the third, but Ugarte's contribution from a deeper position deserves recognition.

No player on the pitch made more successful tackles than the Uruguayan's six, while he also made three interceptions and seven recoveries, ensuring Leicester were unable to get a foothold in the game.

Additionally, he connected with 46 of his 50 attempted passes, keeping things tidy in possession to help the Red Devils assert their dominance over the Foxes.

Ugarte has yet to cement a regular starting spot since his summer move from Paris Saint-Germain, starting frequently in the Europa League but being used primarily off the bench in the Premier League by Ten Hag. Interim boss Van Nistelrooy, however, has shown more faith in the new recruit, starting him in each of the four games since Ten Hag was relieved of his duties.

The 23-year-old midfielder has repaid the faith shown in him by Van Nistelrooy with four strong showings and will hope to retain his place when Ruben Amorim - who he featured 85 times under at former club Sporting CP - takes the reins.

Manuel Ugarte vs Leicester City Accurate Passes 46 Chances Created 1 Tackles Won 6 Interceptions 3 Recoveries 7

All stats courtesy of FotMob.