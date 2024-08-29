Manuel Ugarte is expected to complete his Manchester United medical today, following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain, and the club are hoping to register the player in time for the high-stakes Premier League encounter against Liverpool this weekend, reveals Dharmesh Sheth, exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is set to welcome a fifth new name to the squad, with Ugarte following in the footsteps of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussar Mazraoui, all of whom have already been sworn in to bulk up the squad depth. The Dutch tactician will be hoping to revitalize the squad after a dismal eighth place finish last term, and a new-look board of higher-ups are providing full financial backing to support his ventures.

Man Utd Set to Announce Manuel Ugarte Soon

Red Devils hope to clear him for contention against Liverpool

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday morning, Dharmesh Sheth insisted that Manchester United were hoping to finalize all the paperwork as soon as possible, to ensure Ugarte has the opportunity to feature against Liverpool this weekend. He said:

"He was starting his medical yesterday. We're told he'll complete his medical today. We haven't been given a formal announcement time just yet, but I think United are confident of beating the first deadline, which is midday Friday. So once he gets registered by then, which United are very confident of, he can actually be involved in United's game against Liverpool on Sunday."

The Red Devils lock horns with fierce rivals, Liverpool, on Sunday at Old Trafford, which will undoubtedly be one of the spectacles of the Premier League season. A disheartening defeat at the hands of Brighton last weekend damaged spirits among the United faithful, and there is a sense that failure to get a result in the next fixture may risk derailing much of the optimism surrounding the forthcoming campaign.

Amid the injury woes to the likes of Yoro, Hojlund and Mount, Ten Hag faces another selection headache, though Ugarte's potential involvement may alleviate much of the stress. While an immediate start may be ambitious, the Uruguayan could make a cameo off the bench, which could fuel some much-needed buoyancy at the club.

Manuel Ugarte's 2023/24 Ligue 1 Statistics - Squad Ranking Stat Output Ranking Appearances 25 10th Tackles won per 90 2.65 2nd Dribblers tackled 2.00 3rd Interceptions 1.86 1st

Ten Hag and his entourage earmarked Ugarte as the ideal midfield reinforcement well in the early embers of the transfer window, and the 23-year-old has remained the only priority for the position since. After a prolonged period of negotiations, United and Paris Saint-Germain finally came to an agreement on a total package worth in the region of £51 million.

Raheem Sterling 'Open' to a Move to Manchester United

Chelsea are keen to offload the 29-year-old

In other business, Chelsea outcast, Raheem Sterling, has been offered to Manchester United, with the Blues hoping to receive Jadon Sancho as part of the swap deal. A boyhood fan of the Red Devils, Sterling is reportedly "open" to a switch to Old Trafford, after being exiled from Enzo Maresca's project in London.

United have not been quick to shut down the proposition, however. The future of Jadon Sancho is already in uncertainty and Juventus are engaged in concrete negotiations, but with such little time left on the clock, finding a replacement in his absence may be too significant an ask. Hence, the club may succumb to Chelsea's proposal, in a bid to maintain squad depth before the transfer window slams shut.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com