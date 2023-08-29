Manchester United have £63m Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella on their transfer shortlist, as journalist Paul Brown details to GIVEMESPORT his verdict on the left-back’s time at Stamford Bridge.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his Red Devils squad as they prepare for Champions League football next month.

Man Utd transfer news – Marc Cucurella

Manchester United could be experiencing a crisis with their left-back situation following developments over the last week. The Red Devils have confirmed the departure of Brandon Williams on a season-long loan to Ipswich Town, with the Championship club having the option to buy the 22-year-old at the end of the deal. Meanwhile, ten Hag has confirmed that first-choice left-back Luke Shaw could spend up to six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a muscle injury in training recently. The Dutchman is also without backup option Tyrell Malacia, who is still several weeks away from making his return to the set-up.

Unsurprisingly, United are prepared to delve into the market to sign an alternative option, with the window slamming shut on Friday evening. According to The Telegraph, Cucurella joins Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso and Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon on Man Utd’s shortlist. The report claims that enquiries have been made regarding taking Cucurella on loan this season, who hasn’t played for Chelsea this term, sitting behind Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen in the pecking order.

And The Athletic's David Ornstein has revealed that United have submitted a proposal to sign Cucurella on an initial loan deal this summer, with clubs discussing the various parameters around a deal.

However, the Blues would be addressing a weak spot for a direct rival, indicating that a deal could become challenging in the closing days of the summer transfer market. But with United desperate for a left-sided option in their backline, they may be willing to pay an excessive loan fee to secure the 25-year-old’s services until the end of the season.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Brown said about Man Utd and Cucurella?

Brown believes that Cucurella, once dubbed as "fantastic" by UEFA's Technical Observer Panel, has been “a little bit unlucky” with the timing he joined Chelsea, given the number of changes that have occurred in the last 12 months.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Cucurella appears to be one of the names on Man Utd’s list. I think there are probably several but he appears to be at the top. It would be a bit of an indictment if he is allowed to leave on loan, for instance, after they paid such a big fee. But it's clear to everyone that they overpaid for Cucurella.

“He's been a little bit unlucky. There has been lots of change at Chelsea that hasn't helped him. He hasn't always been able to play in his strongest position.”

What next for Man Utd this summer?

Several players could make their way through the gates of Old Trafford in the remaining days of the transfer window. Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could sign Bayern Munich and Netherlands U21 midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the final echelons of the market.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed to GIVEMESPORT that Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is the favourite to become United’s new backup stopper if Dean Henderson departs this summer. And Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also namechecked Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat with a move to Old Trafford in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT.