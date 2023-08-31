Manchester United’s loan move for Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella is “developing quickly”, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on negotiations at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to sign a left-sided option for his Red Devils squad before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Man Utd transfer news – Marc Cucurella

Manchester United are focused on signing a left-back in the next few days after losing three options to play in the position over the last few weeks. The Red Devils have sold Brandon Williams to Ipswich Town, with the Tractor Boys holding the option to buy the youngster at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have acquired injuries, leaving ten Hag with no cover.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Manchester United are working on a loan deal to sign Cucurella, described as "brilliant" by former teammate Leandro Trossard, from Chelsea. The 25-year-old is behind Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen in the pecking order for Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Stamford Bridge, indicating that he wouldn’t be against leaving the west London outfit. The £175,000 per-week earner arrived at Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for a deal worth over £60m last summer but has struggled to nail down a spot in the starting XI under four different managers.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Sheth said about Man Utd and Cucurella?

With the transfer window’s closure drawing closer, Sheth claims that United and Chelsea must agree on a wage structure for the Spaniard as a deal reaches its conclusion.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “With regard to outgoings [at Chelsea], I think there could be one concerning Cucurella and Man Utd. That one looks like it's developing quickly now because United have made a loan offer. The personal terms side would have to be agreed club-to-club rather than club-to-player.

‘So, it all would depend on how much of the wages, if not all of the wages, will be paid by Manchester United in a particular loan deal. So, I think there are still negotiations ongoing regarding how much the loan fee would be and whether the loan fee would be higher if Chelsea are still going to pay a portion of his wages or whether the loan fee will be potentially lower if United cover all of the wages.”

What next for Man Utd?

Cucurella isn’t the only player dominating the headlines at Manchester United, who aim to welcome both incomings and sanction outgoings in the next few hours. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are preparing a formal bid for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. La Viola could be open to a loan deal with the obligation to buy as ten Hag looks to beef up his midfield options.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook had also told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was considered a target at Old Trafford but concluded a deal is unlikely. Therefore, it could be a fascinating remaining two days of the transfer window, as United aim to satisfy ten Hag’s transfer demands by the time they take to the pitch against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.