Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer’s future is uncertain as he leaves Old Trafford to return to parent club Bayern Munich this summer, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils signed the midfielder during the last transfer window to bolster Erik ten Hag’s squad in the second half of the season.

Man Utd transfer news – Marcel Sabitzer

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich value Sabitzer at €25m (close to £22m), with the midfielder’s contract at the Allianz Arena expiring in the summer of 2025.

The same journalist reveals that Manchester United are interested in striking a permanent deal for him.

However, there haven’t been any developments in talks or negotiations as they look to secure his signature this summer.

After suffering a knee injury, the 29-year-old has been ruled out for the rest of the season but may not have played his last game for the Red Devils.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Sabitzer “wants to stay” at United following the conclusion of his loan move.

But the transfer guru has revealed that Bayern’s managerial change from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel may have altered the situation regarding the former RB Leipzig star’s future.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Sabitzer?

Speaking about Sabitzer, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “With Nagelsmann, there was 100% no future for Sabitzer at Bayern. Now, with Tuchel, the situation could be different.

“So, there will be a conversation on the club’s side to understand the potential price tag they want for Sabitzer, and then they will go from there. I'm sure there will be a meeting at the end of the season.”

How has Sabitzer performed for Man Utd?

Sabitzer has been a solid addition for ten Hag after initially being signed to bulk out the Dutchman’s squad following a lengthy injury to Christian Eriksen.

The 69-cap Austria international has made 18 appearances for the Red Devils, hitting the back of the net three times whilst registering a singular assist, indicating that he can be a threat in the final third.

And the 5 foot 10 star’s underlying stats also display that he can be an impressive defensive midfielder capable of breaking up the game, having made 1.1 tackles and one clearance per game, according to WhoScored.

If United can secure Sabitzer’s signature at a reasonable price, then this is a deal they should press ahead with as they look to improve ten Hag’s squad ahead of what they hope will be an assault on the Premier League title next season.