Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer's parent club Bayern Munich are open for wriggle room concerning negotiations between the two clubs over a permanent deal, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils brought in the 29-year-old on a loan basis in January and he has featured regularly at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag since his arrival.

Manchester United latest transfer news - Marcel Sabitzer

Recently, The Sun have revealed that Manchester United's chances of signing Sabitzer hinge on whether Bayern Munich will drop their current asking price of £25 million.

Structurally, the German giants are said to want at least £20 million up front for the Austria international, with another £5 million paid in instalments to sanction a summer move.

The report also states that Sabitzer is keen to make his loan spell in Manchester permanent, while his parent club are open to letting him go and won't stand in the way of the midfielder departing for a fresh opportunity.

Since January, the £165k-a-week ace has impressed when called upon by ten Hag, scoring once and claiming three assists in 13 appearances for the Red Devils, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Marcel Sabitzer?

Transfer insider Jones thinks that Bayern Munich will be flexible in negotiations with Manchester United and may eventually drop their price for Sabitzer.

Jones told GMS: "I don't think it will take £25 million to sign him and from what one contact was saying to me, I reckon United's opening bid should probably be expected to be around £15 million, something maybe slightly higher than that and then they'll move on from there. It sounds to me like Bayern Munich are quite realistic about what they can get for him and they'd be open-minded about how those negotiations go."

Should Manchester United sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently?

Sabitzer has proved to be a handy squad option for Manchester United during a congested second half of the season and has added another dimension to the Red Devils' midfield since joining.

FBRef notes that the Austrian has performed 16 shot-creating actions in the Premier League in his time at Old Trafford, demonstrating his ability to be a creative presence in the engine room.

Ultimately, his price tag will determine if ten Hag chooses to sanction a permanent deal for the midfielder; however, there can be no doubt that he has made a solid impact at Manchester United in his brief time at the club.

Moving forward, signing Sabitzer permanently could prove to be a brilliant piece of business by Manchester United if he is available at an affordable amount.