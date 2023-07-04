Manchester United and Marcus Rashford are in “very advanced” negotiations over extending the forward’s contract at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will be eager to see the homegrown product commit his long-term future to the Red Devils after his impressive campaign last time out.

Man Utd contract news – Marcus Rashford

According to Romano, who was speaking in his CaughtOffside column, Manchester United are close to agreeing on terms with Rashford over extending his deal, but details of an announcement are unclear.

The news comes after the Manchester giants secured a £60m deal to sign Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, whose arrival is expected to be announced imminently.

Reports over the last few months have indicated that Paris Saint-Germain have held an interest in securing the 25-year-old’s signature, with his £200,000 per-week contract at Old Trafford heading into its final 12 months.

Having seen United trigger a one-year extension clause in his contract in December, Rashford hit a blistering run of form that contributed to the Red Devils’ Carabao Cup triumph and a third-place finish in the Premier League and subsequent qualification for this season’s Champions League.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester-born star could be an exception to the club’s attempted £200,000 per-week salary cap rule, which the MailOnline reported ten Hag was looking to impose in January.

However, Romano has claimed that whilst the club and player “still have to clarify some details”, talks are at an advanced stage, hinting that a deal could be signed soon.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Rashford?

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “For the timing of the announcement, I still don't know. But the negotiation is very advanced between Rashford and Man Utd.

“They still have to clarify some details when you extend this kind of contract.”

Will Rashford’s contract extension come as a boost to Man Utd?

Rashford, who Romano has previously dubbed “incredible”, enjoyed an impressive renaissance at Manchester United last season, having struggled with injuries and form in the previous campaign.

After producing just seven goal contributions during 2021/22, the 53-cap England international hit the back of the net 30 times and provided 11 assists across 56 appearances for the Red Devils last term, a stunning upturn in form.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.08 for his displays in last season’s Premier League ranked him as the third-best-performing player in ten Hag’s squad behind Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, showing how important he is to the Dutchman’s outfit.

And the 5 foot 11 star compares favourably with his positional peers, ranking in the top 8% of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals scored per 90 minutes (0.60) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, there looks to be no reason why Manchester United fans would not be desperate to see Rashford commit his long-term future to the Red Devils, as ten Hag looks to guide the club into an exciting new era at the top end of European football.