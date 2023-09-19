Highlights Manchester United's £375,000 per-week earner has come in for some criticism following his performance against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that the star is "really frustrated" with the Red Devils' start to the season.

The international could start for Erik ten Hag's side in their Champions League opener at Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford looks “really frustrated” with the side’s start to the season, as journalist Dean Jones reacts with GIVEMESPORT over recent criticism of the star’s body language.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils side have endured a poor start to the Premier League campaign.

Man Utd news – Marcus Rashford

It’s been a difficult return from the summer for Manchester United, who have earned just six points out of a possible 15 in the Premier League this term. The Red Devils put in a worrying performance as they scraped past Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in their second game. United then found themselves 2-0 down to Nottingham Forest within five minutes of their next home game but recovered to secure a 3-2 victory.

However, the feel-good factor was diminished following a late 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, despite taking a first-half lead at the Emirates Stadium. Last weekend, Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton & Hove Albion outplayed ten Hag’s side in every department at Old Trafford, coming away from the Theatre of Dreams with a deserved 3-1 victory.

Rashford, who signed a new £350,000 per-week contract this summer, has struggled this season, hitting the back of the net just once and registering one assist in five appearances. Following the Brighton defeat, the 25-year-old was criticised for his body language by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, giving the forward a 5/10 rating for his performance:

“Had close to 10 shots, and his tendency to overdo it literally denied Rasmus Hojlund a full debut goal. His body language was too negative at times.”

As Luckhurst mentions, Rashford’s inability to keep the ball in play before switching back to Rasmus Hojlund to finish meant that VAR eventually chalked the goal off after it had looked as though the Dane had levelled the clash. Daily Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that Rashford had looked lost following the Manchester giants’ 2-0 defeat at Tottenham last month, hinting that he’s struggled to reach his best form this term.

Marcus Rashford - vs Man Utd Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Average rating 7.00 4th Goals 1 =1st Assists 1 =1st Shots per game 4.6 1st Key passes per game 1.2 5th Dribbles per game 2.8 1st Stats according to WhoScored

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Rashford?

Jones doesn’t believe that Rashford has an attitude problem and feels his negative body language is because he’s frustrated at the below-par start to the season United have made. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think he's necessarily got an attitude problem. I think he's just really frustrated with how things are going, and he's trying hard to be the guy that gives them that edge. In that Brighton game, there were a couple of big opportunities for Rashford. I know it seems he has 1,000 chances to release the ball earlier than he does, and he should probably pass and shoot sometimes before he does. But also, that's kind of Rashford’s thing. He likes to keep people on edge, and he likes to tease people. Then he hits you when you're not sure when it's coming. That's probably one of the strengths of his game.”

Can Rashford turn his form around at Man Utd?

Manchester United’s return to the Champions League this season means that the side and Rashford have the ideal opportunity to put questions over their attitude and commitment to bed. On Wednesday evening, the Red Devils face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, representing a monumental task for the Manchester giants. However, should Rashford inspire the side to a famous victory against the German giants, the forward could take the confidence to carry his form into the Premier League.

Whilst United’s form has been inexcusable, fixtures against Tottenham, Arsenal, and Brighton represented a challenge for ten Hag’s side. But the Dutchman hopes the club’s upcoming run of games against Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brentford offers his side the chance to get some positive results and performances under their belt.

In a recent interview, Rashford expressed the importance of remaining focused in fixtures where things may not be going his way.

“It’s concentration. If I’ve got the concentration, sometimes you might not have a chance all game, and you get that one chance, and you have to take it. If I can stay focused on that, then I think I can definitely score more goals than I did last season, but I have to be in the goalscoring positions to get the chances. That’s the main focus. “It’s always the purpose of your career. You want to keep improving. Sometimes, it’s not always statistically, but if you can improve your performance, you will take it any way you can. Hopefully, I can get more goals and do more, but I’ll be equally happy if we spread the goals out more and everyone gets five or six more goals and that means we’re doing better than last season.”

Therefore, Rashford must heed his own advice heading to the Allianz Arena as ten Hag’s side prepare for an important game in their quest to progress to the last 16 of the Champions League.