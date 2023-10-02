Highlights Marcus Rashford must step up and shoulder the burden of the attack for Man Utd as they struggle with a difficult start to the season.

The forward's lack of goals and Manchester United's poor performances are putting head coach Erik ten Hag under pressure.

His displays are crucial for Manchester United's success, and the team needs him to start firing in order to save their season.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford must “shoulder the burden” of the attack for the Old Trafford outfit, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides an internal verdict on the attacker to GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag has overseen a difficult start to the campaign following a tumultuous few weeks in Manchester.

Man Utd news – Marcus Rashford

It’s been a tough start to the season for Rashford, who has bagged just one goal in eight appearances before this week’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray. The 55-cap England international hit the back of the net 30 times and registered 11 assists in 56 appearances last term but is on track to fall well short of that this campaign.

Rashford’s case isn’t helped by a below-par opening to the season at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s side sit tenth in the Premier League, having won three and lost four of their seven fixtures. Whilst defeats at Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal aren’t shocks, home losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will frustrate fans of the Manchester giants, who had hoped to see ten Hag’s side push on this term.

Progression in the Carabao Cup last week ensures the Red Devils have a chance of retaining the trophy they won last season, and a Champions League victory over Galatasaray would play a big part in the side’s chances of progression to the knockout stages.

Ten Hag is also dealing with a public fallout with winger Jadon Sancho, whilst Antony faces abuse allegations, with his future at the club uncertain. Meanwhile, striker Rasmus Hojlund is under pressure to become United’s primary source of goals, having arrived in a deal worth £72m from Atalanta during the summer transfer market.

Jacobs has already told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd could ease the burden on Rashford by signing an alternative option on the right side of the attack during the January transfer window.

Marcus Rashford - vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.93 5th Goals 1 =2nd Assists 1 =1st Shots per game 4 1st Key passes per game 1.3 4th Dribbles per game 2.6 1st Dispossessed per game 2.3 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Man Utd aren’t panicking over Rashford's form – Ben Jacobs

Jacobs has suggested that Bruno Fernandes is also under the same pressure as Rashford to perform this season but hints that Manchester United aren’t concerned by the £300,000 per-week earner's start to the campaign. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Sancho is excluded at the moment from the first team squad. Antony is dealing with his abuse allegations and is not part of the squad. Hojlund is new. So, there's pressure on Rashford to shoulder the burden of output, at least as far as the forwards are concerned. I think that the same applies to Fernandes. But people expect Rashford to score a minimum of 15-plus goals across the season in the Premier League. Currently, he's not on pace for that, but it is also very early stages. So, I don't think anyone at Manchester United is panicking on the Rashford front. I think it's about getting him back into a groove. That requires consistent selection.”

Ten Hag needs Rashford to start firing to save his job

There’s no doubt that Rashford is Manchester United’s most valuable player, and the forward’s struggles epitomise the Red Devils’ start to the season this term. Last term, the Manchester-born forward’s goals fired ten Hag’s side to Carabao Cup glory and a top-four finish, securing their qualification for the Champions League this season. However, MUTV pundit Fraizer Campbell has suggested that Rashford should be dropped amid his disappoitning run of form.

But a slow start to the campaign immediately puts ten Hag under pressure, given United’s £124.5m net spend during the summer transfer window. It’s unlikely the United hierarchy will accept anything less than qualification for next season’s Champions League, and the Dutchman may be beginning to feel the heat after a relatively positive first campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

What next for Man Utd and Rashford?

As mentioned, Rashford and United have the chance to respond to last weekend’s home defeat by Crystal Palace when they welcome Galatasaray to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening. The Red Devils were beaten 4-3 in their opening European fixture at German champions Bayern Munich and are reliant on securing a positive result in Manchester this week.

Brentford are the visitors this weekend, as ten Hag aims to secure three points in the Premier League before the season’s second international break. Thomas Frank’s side have been in mixed form after a disappointing 1-1 draw against ten-man Nottingham Forest followed the previous weekend’s 3-1 home defeat by struggling Everton. Therefore, ten Hag and Rashford will look to the weekend as an opportunity to earn some breathing room as they venture into the autumn months of the campaign.