Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford sustaining an injury will come as a 'massive blow' to Erik ten Hag, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The £200k-a-week ace has been a pivotal player for the Red Devils as they aim to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United latest news - Marcus Rashford

Recently, BBC Sport have reported that Rashford will miss a few games after he was forced off the field last weekend with a muscle injury in the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over Everton.

Manager ten Hag was coy about when the 25-year-old may return from his knock, stating: "I can't give more details of it because we don't know. We have to see how it develops, the injury. Of course, it's a setback and he's disappointed about it, but he's not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly. He's optimistic and he's started straight on his recovery and his rehab, so that helps to get back soon."

Rashford has been in a brilliant vein of form for Manchester United in 2022/23, registering 28 goals and ten assists from 47 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

On a positive note, it is expected that the forward will be available for selection before the end of this term, which is a small silver lining in the Red Devils' quest to end this term with further silverware and Champions League qualification.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Marcus Rashford?

Journalist Sheth thinks that Rashford's injury will come as a 'huge blow' to everyone involved with the club due to his goalscoring exploits this season.

Sheth told GMS: "It's a huge blow; you can't disguise it. 28 goals for Manchester United this season; he's going to be missed. He's been absolutely sensational for them. Manchester United have been pretty reliant on his goals, not only because of the form of the other players but also because of the injury situations with the other players."

Can Manchester United cope with Rashford's absence at Old Trafford?

Manchester United will need to find a way to cope without Rashford, though it is hard to understate just how important a player he has been since the start of this campaign.

WhoScored shows that Rashford has earned an average rating of 7.05/10 for his displays for the Red Devils, making him the third most consistent performer at the club behind Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro this season.

In his absence, Manchester United will need their other attackers to step up to the mantle, with figures such as Anthony Martial, Antony and Wout Weghorst being the most likely to shoulder the burden of goalscoring responsibility for the time being.

Looking ahead, the Old Trafford faithful will hope that Rashford being unavailable won't be too costly as the Red Devils seek to finish 2022/23 on a high note.