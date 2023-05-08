David de Gea produced another costly mistake as Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat away at West Ham on Sunday night.

The Spanish goalkeeper, who joined Man Utd in 2011 and is the club’s longest-serving player, was unable to prevent Said Benrahma’s tame effort from finding the back of his net.

Unfortunately for De Gea his teammates failed to bail him out over the next 63 minutes as West Ham secured a thoroughly deserved victory at the London Stadium.

There were already big question marks over the future of Man Utd’s first-choice ‘keeper, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

But manager Erik ten Hag still appears determined to keep the 32-year-old, despite a string of high-profile errors this season.

What did Ten Hag say about De Gea after West Ham 1-0 Man Utd?

"We want him to stay and we want him to extend his contract,” Ten Hag told reporters, per the Daily Mail, after the match. "He has the most clean sheets in the Premier League. We would not be here in this position without him.

"I believe there are no concerns. It happens. As a team, you have to deal with it, show character, be resilient, bounce back and that's what this team will do."

Video: Marcus Rashford’s reaction to De Gea’s mistake vs West Ham

Following De Gea’s latest gaffe, footage and images of Marcus Rashford’s live reaction went viral on social media.

As the ball rolled past United’s No. 1, Rashford was seen putting his hands on his head in disbelief before immediately turning to look at his manager on the touchline.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, bowed his head before glancing at Rashford.

Watch the footage here:

Will Man Utd replace De Gea this summer?

An increasing number of Man Utd fans want the club to sign a new elite goalkeeper after losing confidence in De Gea.

The Spaniard has been a magnificent servant for the Red Devils - winning the club’s Player of the Year award on four occasions - but many supporters believe this summer is the right time to make a change.

Will Man Utd qualify for next season’s Champions League?

United remain fourth in the Premier League table following their ninth defeat of the campaign; however, rivals Liverpool are now just one point behind them in the race for the top four.

United, though, do have one game in hand over Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Red Devils end their Premier League season with fixtures against Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (A), and Fulham (H).