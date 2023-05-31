Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is waiting for the club to make a decision on Mason Greenwood's future with the team before discussing anything with the player, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old had been charged by the police previously but allegations were eventually dropped at a later date.

Manchester United news - Mason Greenwood

Greater Manchester Police announced on February 2 that criminal proceedings against the player had been discontinued, with Manchester United then announcing that the club would conduct an internal investigation and 'determine next steps' for the player.

Greenwood is currently suspended and has not played football for Manchester United since January 22, 2022.

After charges against him were dropped, Greenwood released the statement: "I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time."

According to the Mirror, Greenwood's future at Old Trafford could be decided by 'stakeholders - including the club's women's team and commercial partners'. They indicate the club are still deciding what to do with the forward, who has a contract at United until 2025, and will only look to reintegrate the player with the approval of all parties, including 'commercial partners, supporters and members of United's WSL squad'.

What has Romano said about Manchester United and Greenwood?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "I think what ten Hag said is the reality of the situation is that it is up to the club and it is not up to the manager. So at the moment he is not deciding anything because it is the club who has to decide what they want to do with that situation.

"Erik ten Hag would maybe be prepared to discuss with the player and decide where they go from there. But again, it's on the club and it is not on ten Hag and this is why he's just waiting for Manchester United to decide."

Will Manchester United reintegrate Mason Greenwood into the first team?

If United are genuine in their desire to reach unanimous agreement among fans, commercial partners and the women's squad, it is impossible to see any way in which they can reinstate Greenwood in good faith.

If they are to take the nature of the charges against him seriously Greenwood cannot represent Manchester United again in any capacity.