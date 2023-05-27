Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could improve Chelsea’s Mason Mount if the Old Trafford outfit secure his signature this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are interested in acquiring the midfielder’s services with the transfer window upon us.

Man Utd transfer news – Mason Mount

According to MailOnline, Manchester United are launching a £55m bid to sign Mount from Chelsea this summer, as ten Hag looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

However, the Red Devils’ bid comes £30m short of the Blues’ £85m valuation of their academy product, who has just over one year remaining on his £80,000 per-week deal.

The same publication says that ten Hag wants a deal wrapped up quickly for the 24-year-old as he looks ahead to what he hopes will be an assault on the Premier League title next season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea, who are expected to appoint new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, are set for showdown talks with Mount over his future.

And Jacobs says the Portsmouth-born star is “looking for a little bit of man management”, with ten Hag being touted as that type of manager, alongside Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, who also share an interest in the midfielder.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Mount?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Mount is also looking for a little bit of man management. All of the Premier League suitors chasing him have that type of manager.

“Erik ten Hag can improve Mount. Jurgen Klopp is known for his man management, and Mikel Arteta for getting the best out of younger players. So, Mount is spoilt for suitors and choices.”

Would Man Utd be a good move for Mount?

Whilst not necessarily a cheaper option, Manchester United could be signing an excellent Frenkie De Jong alternative in Mount, with the latter having valuable Premier League experience compared to the Dutchman.

The 36-cap England international has endured four seasons of playing regular top-flight football in England, whilst De Jong, linked with a move to Old Trafford over the past 12 months, is yet to experience the rigours of the Premier League.

Mount, hailed as "unbelievable" by Joe Cole, would also likely be a regular in ten Hag’s side and is helped by his versatility in playing in the number eight and ten roles, with the attack-minded star providing a consistent threat in front of goal.

Therefore, a switch to Manchester United could be a sensible move for both parties, as the Red Devils look to steal a march on their Premier League rivals in the bid for Mount’s signature.