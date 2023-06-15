Manchester United’s next offer to Chelsea for midfielder Mason Mount could be worth around the £50m mark, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to improve his Red Devils squad during the summer window at Old Trafford ahead of August’s Premier League kick-off.

Man Utd transfer news – Mason Mount

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United have seen a bid of £40m rejected by Chelsea for the services of Mount, with the offer falling well short of the Blues’ £70m valuation.

The Stamford Bridge outfit may have to sell their homegrown academy product this summer, with the 24-year-old unlikely to sign a contract extension to his current £80,000 per-week deal, which expires in June 2024.

And the same publication believes United are confident Mount will not commit his future in west London, and it’s now just a waiting game to see whether the Red Devils respond with an immediate bid or play the long game.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester giants are convinced they can agree on personal terms with Mount ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford.

And after “speaking to a few people”, Jones expects United’s next bid to be worth in the region of £50m, significantly less than Chelsea’s demands.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Mount?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The main interest here is how quickly United follow up the initial bid. Making the offer so early in the window shows they are serious, but the figure shows where they view his value.

“There will be a temptation to let this sit because Chelsea are in a situation where they have made it clear they intend to sell, and they will not want to get towards pre-season and still have Mount at the club.

“But, realistically, they are probably not getting £70m. If they rated him so highly, maybe they should have offered him contract terms that reflected that in the first place. I'm not sure they will even achieve £60m.

“My expectation from speaking to a few people is that United go back around the £50m pay point next time.”

Would Mount be a good signing for Man Utd?

Mount’s four years of experience in the Premier League, alongside his status as an England international, make him a tempting prospect for some of the division’s top clubs.

United will be especially intrigued by his services, given they could be losing Scott McTominay and Fred in the middle of the park this summer.

The 36-cap England international, described as "superb" by Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe, has hit the back of the net 27 times and provided 24 assists in 129 Premier League appearances for the Blues, indicating that he is a solid, if not regular, source of goals for the west London outfit.

And the 5 foot 11 star compares favourably with his positional peers, ranking in the top 7% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive passes per 90 minutes (5.95) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Mount would represent a coup for Manchester United, especially if they could swoop him from under the noses of one of their domestic rivals.