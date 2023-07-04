Manchester United are expected to secure the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount at Old Trafford imminently, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has been chasing the number eight as he bolsters his Red Devils squad ahead of the new season.

Man Utd transfer news – Mason Mount

According to Sky Sports News, Mount has been undergoing a medical at Manchester United ahead of the completion of his move from Chelsea to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils and the Blues have agreed on a deal worth £60m for the 24-year-old, who was reluctant to put pen to paper on a contract extension with the west London club, with his deal expiring next summer.

Meanwhile, according to the same publication, United are interested in a move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, whilst a deal to sign Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana is possible.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the signing of Mount has been a “high priority” for ten Hag, who will aim to challenge rivals Manchester City for the Premier League title this term.

And Jones has described United’s signing of Mount as a “moment that none of us thought we would ever see.”

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Mount?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It just seems imminent that Mount becomes a Man Utd player. It’s a moment that none of us thought we would ever see, Mount in a red shirt, but this is where we are. United have put their foot down on it to ensure they got this deal done in the end.”

Will Mount be a good signing for Man Utd?

Mount, once dubbed “unbelievable” by former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole, could be an excellent signing for Man Utd in a number eight role and may provide the Red Devils with an extra creative spark in the middle of the park.

The 36-cap England international made 195 senior appearances for the Blues, bagging 33 goals and registering 37 assists, generally operating as a centre or attacking midfielder.

And the 5 foot 11 star compares favourably with his positional peers, ranking in the top 7% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive passes per 90 minutes (5.95) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Mount could provide extra attacking impetus in midfield for ten Hag’s side as the Red Devils look to improve on last season’s third-place Premier League finish.