Mason Mount is poised to leave Chelsea for Manchester United after the two clubs agreed a fee this week.

Per various outlets, including Sky Sports, United will pay £60 million for the England international.

The deal includes a potential £5 million of add-ons, which will be triggered in the future depending on appearances and success.

Mount, 24, has been with Chelsea since the age of six. The midfielder has helped the club win various trophies since making his senior debut in 2019 including the Champions League.

It was Mount who provided the assist for Kai Havertz to score the only goal of the game in the 2020-21 Champions League final against Manchester City.

However, Mount has seemingly decided the time has come to leave Chelsea and is poised to become Erik ten Hag’s first summer signing at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount's body transformation at Chelsea

Mount worked hard on and off the pitch during his time at Chelsea to become the player he is today.

As well as honing his craft out on the Cobham Training Ground, Mount also put in some serious hours inside the gym to improve his physique.

Mount was on the slight side and lacking upper body strength when he made his competitive debut for the Blues in 2019 following a season-long loan at Derby County.

By 2021, though, Mount was looking shredded as he prepared for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

One year later, the England star was looking even more stacked as he completed his hugely impressive three-year body transformation.

Mount has impressed every manager he’s played under with his performances, attitude and conduct.

In December 2021, Thomas Tuchel said of Mount: “It is very hard to drop him because even if he has a not so good game, you'll always get full energy and positivity and a wonderful approach.”

Frank Lampard, meanwhile, has always been hugely complimentary about Mount over the years and will no doubt be gutted to see the midfielder leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

And Graham Potter praised Mount in March for his “absolutely top” response following a difficult spell at Chelsea.

Recently-appointed Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino may have been excited by the prospect of working with Mount, but it’s Ten Hag who will be coaching the midfielder next season.