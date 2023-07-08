Manchester United may already have their new ‘No.9 option’ for the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign in Marcus Rashford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jones claimed that the Englishman could be utilised as the club’s leading man to give them more time as they search the market for a long-term replacement.

Manchester United transfer news

The club unveiled their first summer signing in Mason Mount as Erik ten Hag’s looks to inject his midfield with some fresh legs and much-needed energy.

Andre Onana’s move to Manchester looks imminent, too, though Inter Milan are not looking to budge on their £50m valuation for their prized Cameroon international.

In their search for a new striker, Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta is being linked with a move to Old Trafford, with reports in Italy insisting Ten Hag will do whatever it takes to get the 20-year-old starlet and The Guardian saying they want the young Dane after they wrap up a deal for Onana.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane had been originally earmarked as United’s optimal choice, though Daniel Levy’s reluctance to sell to a fellow Premier League club, according to Sky Sports, combined with the club’s ongoing takeover situation means a move to the coveted England captain is now implausible.

However, their search for a long-term replacement at the top of their team may be extended, but that will force them to have Rashford play out of his favoured position off the left.

What has Dean Jones said about Manchester United and Marcus Rashford?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones claimed that United could use Rashford as their solo centre-forward at the beginning of next season.

He said: “Obviously, the season starts before the transfer window ends. It could be for the first few weeks of the season that Marcus Rashford is actually playing as Man United’s number nine because they have other players that could fill out wide on the left, obviously Jadon Sancho or whoever they choose, and it gives them a bit more time to go and buy the right striker.”

Will Marcus Rashford play as a striker this season?

There is every chance that Rashford could enter the forthcoming season as a centre-forward, but how Ten Hag opts to use him during pre-season will give fans further clarification on where the Englishman is likely to operate.

This will, as Jones alluded, allow the club more time to pick out their optimal choice. United’s pursuit of a new striker continues, but budgetary restrictions and concerns if abiding by Financial Fair Play regulations leave them with a tough decision - especially if Atalanta do demand a huge fee for Hojlund.

Wout Weghorst was called upon last season by Ten Hag, but failed quite miserably during his season-long loan. Considering he scored zero Premier League goals; he is likely to return to Burnley, and it also isn’t helpful that Anthony Martial is struggling for an injury-free run of games.

Rashford did enjoy his first 30-goal season last season and per Transfermarkt, he was utilised up top 19 times and netted 11 times in that role, though Rashford enjoyed playing on the left flank more.

The 13-time Premier League champions have few through the middle, which may leave them with little choice. Seeing as they are more blessed with options that are able to operate on the wing, most notably Jadon Sancho, Rashford playing as their first choice No.9 may become a familiar sight at the Theatre of Dreams.