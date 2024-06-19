Highlights Erik ten Hag has been given a vote of confidence at Man Utd, with the club likely to pursue his key targets.

Positive relations with agent Kia Joorabchian could benefit the club in their Joshua Zirkzee pursuit.

Zirkzee could be key addition for United, providing flair in attack for a relatively cut-price fee.

Manchester United's future in the transfer window looks a lot clearer with Erik ten Hag being given the vote of confidence to remain at Old Trafford after United's internal audit saw the Dutchman stay at the helm at the Theatre of Dreams - and they have had positive news in their pursuit of target Joshua Zirkzee, with reports suggesting that the club's positive relations with agent Kia Joorabchian could see them edge ahead of AC Milan in the race for the Dutch star.

United are likely to add to their ranks in the coming weeks with stars already departing, including the exits of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial on free transfers as moves that will change the status quo for the Red Devils. Whilst nobody of note has been brought in just yet, new owners INEOS will be looking for youth to preserve the long-term future of the club - and according to journalist Nick Semeraro, that includes a potential move for Zirkzee, with United having a strong relationship with Joorabchian.

Joshua Zirkzee: Transfer News Latest

Zirkzee has been in top form in the past few months for Bologna

The report states that infamous football agent Joorabchian has given an ultimatum to Milan when it comes to securing Zirkzee's future; asking the Rossoneri to close the deal, otherwise discussions surrounding a potential move from Bologna to the San Siro will be over, thus opening the pathway for United to move into the hot seat for his signature...

"Kia Joorabchian gave the ultimatum to Milan. The Rossoneri must close the deal or the discussion will be over. #MUFC's first contacts with the agent were positive. Agent willing to give a discount on commissions. No discount to Milan with whom relations are terrible."

United's first contact with Joorabchian was positive, and the agent is therefore willing to accept a discount on his commission and agent fees should a deal get over the line; whilst there will be no discount with Milan, as their relations are terrible with the Iranian-born representative.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zirkzee's form this season has seen him called up to the Netherlands squad for EURO 2024.

Joorabchian is not a licensed agent, involving himself in third-party ownerships of players. He was famously the man who helped Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano complete a double move to West Ham United back in August 2006, though the duo moving to Upton Park resulted in fines for the Hammers for entering into third-party contracts with Joorabchian and eventually, the club were forced to pay Sheffield United £20million over five years.

United Could Be Perfect Home for Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee would battle it out with or alongside Rasmus Hojlund

Zirkzee could be exactly what INEOS need to kick-start the new era of ownership at United, given his proficiency for Bologna in the past few months. The Dutchman has always been billed as a top young talent after breaking through the ranks at Bayern Munich, and with four goals in 12 league appearances for the Bavarian outfit, you can see why he was tipped for a bright future.

But a lack of first-team opportunities saw him sold to Bologna in August 2022 - where he properly kicked on last season with 11 goals in 34 games as the Emilia-Romagna club qualified for the Champions League group stages for the first time in almost sixty years.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Assists 4 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

It's easy to forget that Zirkzee has only just turned 23, and with a plethora of experience under his belt, the Dutch youth international could well be ready for his next move to a bigger club - despite United not being in the Champions League this season. Anthony Martial's departure means that Rasmus Hojlund will need competition up front in the Old Trafford ranks and with Zirkzee being available for a cut-price fee of just £34million, they could do worse than secure him on a permanent deal.

Furthermore, Hojlund represents the tall, pacy, brutish number nine whilst Zirkzee would add an air of flair to United's front line, meaning Erik ten Hag will be able to choose a different profile of striker that would be suited to what he needs on the day - or alternatively, using the duo together to wreak havoc on Premier League defences.

Related Man Utd Make £25m Offer to Sign Fermin Lopez Manchester United have reportedly made an offer of £25m to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-06-24.