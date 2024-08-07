Highlights Man Utd look to bolster right-back with a potential move for Dumfries, but Mazraoui remains Ten Hag's priority.

Dumfries is keen on Old Trafford move and is willing to stall contract talks with Inter Milan.

Man Utd have eyed Monaco's Fofana for midfield reinforcement since May.

Manchester United are considering a move for Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries in the coming weeks as a means of bolstering their right-back department but, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag’s focus remains on Noussair Mazaroui.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the former Ajax manager’s two options on the right-hand side of defence heading into the impending Premier League campaign, though the latter’s future at the club is uncertain, with West Ham United an interested party.

Now-injured Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, yet to play in Manchester United colours, have already been snared in recent weeks – but Ten Hag and his entourage are keen to further bolster their ranks with Champions League qualification the aim for 2024/25.

Dumfries Move to Man Utd ‘Gaining Attention’

Mazraoui remains Ten Hag’s preference

The ever-reliable Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggested that Dumfries’ prospective move to Old Trafford has garnered a lot of interest in ‘recent hours’. That said, Ten Hag’s preference remains on landing a move for his former right-back Mazraoui, who has agreed a six-year contract with the Manchester-based outfit. The football insider stated:

“Another United story that has gained a lot of attention in recent hours is with Denzel Dumfries. At the moment, I’m still told that Man United’s focus remains on Noussair Mazraoui as their priority target.

In terms of Mazraoui, Romano insisted there has been no agreement settled with his employers, Bayern Munich, despite the man in question - whose contract runs out in the summer of 2026 - waiting for a move to Greater Manchester.

Dumfries, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Dumfries Dalot Wan-Bissaka Minutes 1,643 3,174 1,782 Goals/Assists 4/4 2/3 0/2 Pass success rate (%) 80.9 83.8 82.9 Tackles per game 0.7 2.3 1.9 Interceptions per game 0.4 1 1.9 Aerials won per game 1.2 0.9 1 Overall rating 6.69 6.96 6.75

Rotterdam-born Dumfries, 28, is not poised to pen new terms at Inter Milan this summer, Romano states, but extending his stay at the San Siro could be on the cards if a move to Manchester United fails to materialise.

“There’s still no agreement with Bayern but the player is also waiting for United, so the right-back story remains with full focus on Mazraoui. Dumfries will not sign a new contract in August, but if he’s staying at Inter beyond August it remains a possibility for him to extend.”

Per The Athletic’s David Ornstein, there is every chance that Manchester United and Inter Milan will strike a player swap deal between Dumfries and Wan-Bissaka with the possibility of that happening 'still live'. The Dutchman, formerly of PSV Eindhoven, is reportedly keen to join Manchester United.

Youssouf Fofana Eyed by Man Utd Chiefs

Talks first initiated in May

An area in desperate need of a lick of paint for Manchester United is the central midfield. Donny van de Beek has moved to Girona and neither Casemiro nor Christian Eriksen are, physically, able to keep up with the pace of England’s top flight.

In truth, the perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo is what they are scouring the market for and, as such, they have been in contact with Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana since May, journalist Dylan McBennett has revealed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Fofana's 175-game career with Monaco, he's scored seven goals and notched a further 15 assists.

The Frenchman, capped 21 times at international level, is open to an Old Trafford move, according to McBennett. Paris-born Fofana, 25, featured 35 times for Les Rouge et Blanc last season, though a deal with AC Milan is the likeliest option at the moment.

McBennett also namedropped Sofyan Amrabat and PSV’s Joey Veerman as potential midfield additions. Elsewhere, reports have stated that the Red Devils are ‘ready to offer’ Burnley’s Sander Berge a deal worth £100,000-per-week.

All statistics per WhoScored