Manchester United’s prospective owner Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani’s rumoured transfer targets of Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Kingsley Coman sound “pretty outrageous” at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils' head coach, Erik ten Hag, will hope the club’s new owners are in place by the summer transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, Kingsley Coman

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United will look to target Mbappe, Camavinga and Coman in the summer transfer window if Sheikh Jassim’s takeover of the club is successful.

The trio, who cost their clubs a combined £209m, are all French internationals and would significantly upgrade ten Hag’s squad as the Manchester giants look to begin an assault for the Premier League title next season.

The Glazers are yet to indicate to either Sheikh Jassim or Sir Jim Ratcliffe who their preferred bidder is after a third round of offers were submitted at the end of April.

And despite reports of the latter being The Glazers’ first-choice buyer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Qatari businessman still believes he’s in the race to take over the club.

Meanwhile, Jones has said that Sheikh Jassim’s targets sound “far-fetched”, though acknowledged many leaks have an element of truth.

What has Jones said about Man Utd’s rumoured targets?

When asked about the potential of Sheikh Jassim signing Mbappe, Camavinga and Coman, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It sounds pretty outrageous and far-fetched. But most leaks do have an element of truth to them.

“Even if this is just a pipe dream, I'm sure this has been mentioned somewhere along the line.”

Which of the trio will excite Man Utd fans the most?

Whilst the signings of Camavinga and Coman from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich would be exciting additions to ten Hag’s squad, the acquisition of Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain would send shockwaves across the world of football.

The one-time World Cup winner has enjoyed an excellent campaign for club and country, bagging 50 goals and providing ten assists in 54 appearances, achieving a hugely impressive average WhoScored rating of 7.80.

The Frenchman can turn the best defenders inside out with his electric pace and impressive skill set, indicating that he would be an unbelievable signing.

The prospect of the Red Devils securing the French trio still seems fanciful, given the uncertainty of a potential takeover.

But the United faithful have no reason to curb their excitement over potential transfer dealings should a takeover occur in the coming weeks.