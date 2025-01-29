Welcome to Episode 4 of Market Madness, the podcast where every day feels like Deadline Day!

Hosts Joel Beya and Olivia Buzaglo are once again joined by GIVEMESPORT's Senior Football Correspondent Ben Jacobs to discuss the latest movements in the transfer window, as well as some of the bigger talking points from the world of football.

This week, Ben provides the latest transfer updates from Manchester United, including Patrick Dorgu's imminent move to Old Trafford, the situation around Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho's future with Chelsea eyeing the Argentina winger.

Joel and Liv discuss Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov's contrasting debuts for Manchester City on Saturday, and Ben also answers this week's big question: Will Evan Ferguson leave Brighton before the transfer deadline?

The Athletic's Simon Johnson drops in to answer Ben, Joel and Liv's questions on Chelsea as the January window draws to a close, while Episode 4 also features the second half of our interview with Ben Black and a chat with Charlotte FC manager Dean Smith, formerly of Aston Villa and Leicester City, following Wilfried Zaha's move to the MLS club.

It's another bumper episode of Market Madness - check it out below!

Market Madness Episode 4 Rundown:

🔴 Man United & Chelsea Transfer Drama – Could Garnacho leave? What’s next for Rashford? [03:00]

🔵 Chelsea Deep Dive – The Athletic’s Simon Johnson joins to discuss big exits and targets [08:00]

🌚 Man City’s New Signings – How did Marmoush & Khusanov perform in their debuts? And, @BenBlack10 joins the show! [37:39]

❓ Real vs. Fake Football Teams Quiz – Olivia vs. Joel… who knows football better? [30:40]

🏆 Exclusive Chat with Dean Smith – Charlotte FC’s head coach on signing Wilfried Zaha [49:27]

🇸🇦 The Saudi Shuffle – Could Mo Salah, Balotelli, or Benrahma make the move? [56:20]

Market Madness can be streamed live on Facebook, X, and YouTube, and is available as a podcast on all major platforms.