Manchester United will look to reinforce their midfield in the summer transfer to prevent Bruno Fernandes having to drop deep, with the Red Devils already working on identifying realistic options, including Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Under Ruben Amorim, Fernandes has often found himself playing in a deeper role due to a lack of suitable options in the middle of the park. The likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have struggled to make an impact for Amorim and are clearly not fancied, with Fernandes regularly partnering Manuel Ugarte.

The January window is always a difficult one, especially when a club needs to address multiple areas. Amorim's side brought in Patrick Dorgu as an option in one of the wing-back roles, but they failed to bring in an additional midfielder.

Man Utd Eyeing Two Midfielders in the Summer

One up-and-coming star and a ready-made option

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Manchester United are aiming to reinforce their midfielder in the summer transfer window to allow Fernandes to play higher up the pitch, rather than dropping deep as he has been in recent weeks. Amorim has been vocal about the fact that he doesn't believe Kobbie Mainoo is the ideal partner for Ugarte in the middle of the park, with the England international deployed higher of late.

At the moment, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that it is looking very likely that United will enter the market to sign two more midfielders in the summer. One of those potential additions was already planned - an up-and-coming starlet with an eye on the future.

Alongside a young midfielder, United will also look to bring in a more significant signing who will take the place of Casemiro or Eriksen in terms of seniority, which would also give Amorim more scope to use Fernandes further forward once again.

Man Utd Working on Realistic Options

Wharton, Luiz, Ederson, and Hjulmand

GIVEMESPORT understands that United are already working on identifying realistic options for their midfield, with Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton, described as 'exceptional' by former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson, one of the players they have considered to track already.

Adam Wharton's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 9 Minutes Played 625 Progressive Passes per 90 8.84 Passes Completion (%) 78.4 Key Passes per 90 1.16 Crosses per 90 2.32 Tackles Won per 90 1.45 Interceptions per 90 1.59 Clearances per 90 1.88

Juventus' Douglas Luiz, Atalanta midfielder Ederson, and Amorim's former midfielder Morten Hjulmand are also names currently being considered by the United hierarchy.

