BRUNO Fernandes is odds-on favourite to be Erik ten Hag’s new captain at Manchester United - but the move has raised a few eye-brows.

And it’s being suggested United’s Dutch boss may need to have a word with Fernandes to remind him to cut out the petulance and kind of body-language behaviour unbefitting of a leader.

Of course, no-one can question the Portuguese midfielder’s commitment to the cause, his huge work-rate or desire to make United successful.

But is he true captain material in the mould of former great United skippers like Bryan Robson, Steve Bruce, Nemanja Vidic, Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney who dragged team-mates with them when the going got tough?

Robson, one of United and England’s best ever leaders, wasn’t nicknamed Captain Fantastic for nothing.

Aside from leading by example, scoring crucial goals and inspiring those around him Robson excelled at lifting team-mates when a referring decision or a goal goes against you.

Fast-forward to Fernandes and critics point out that in those crucial moments the 28-year-old former Sporting Lisbon star can wear his heart on his sleeve too much and exhibits poor leadership.

He takes setbacks to heart, gets too involved with referees over contentious decisions and doesn’t always give off the positive vibes team-mates need in difficult moments.

Fernandes was savaged by former United captains and Sky Sports pundits Keane and Gary Neville after his display in the disastrous 7-0 defeat at Liverpool in March when he was wearing the armband.

Said Keane at the time: “Fernandes’ body language was nothing short of disgraceful. He’s a really talented boy but he’s our captain.

“So much talent but his body language of waving his arms about and not running back? You wouldn’t be happy with him in the dressing room.”

Ten Hag, though, defended his stand-in skipper that day and he’s popular amongst fellow players in the United dressing room.

The formal announcement that Fernandes will be new captain after the armband was taken from Harry Maguire - who is facing an uncertain future at the club - is expected any day.

And when it comes, it’ll be hoped ten Hag has the required influence to make the necessary changes to the way Fernandes conducts the captaincy.

That’ll mean toning down the negative body-language, staying focused on the best interests of the team and emulating the great United captains of yester-year - while still providing the assists and goal fireworks that make him a fans favourite.

COULD the likely departure of deposed captain Harry Maguire spell good news for returning former star Jonny Evans?

After leaving relegated Leicester at the end of his contract, United have signed 35-year-old Evans on a short-term deal to help them navigate pre-season tour games against Lyon in Edinburgh and new League Two side Wrexham in San Diego.

But might there be another agenda with cash-strapped boss Erik ten Hag struggling for funds and facing bigger priorities than importing a new centre-back?

Technical director Darren Fletcher is thought to be behind Evans returning to train at Carrington to help him get fit for the new season while also giving a hand to pass on his experience to United’s academy defenders.

But it’s being whispered behind the scenes at Old Trafford that longer term if all goes well, the massively experienced Evans - who has 102 caps for Northern Ireland - could be an emergency fifth central defender behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw.

Many United fans believe selling Evans to West Brom in 2015 was a rash move.

But the latest events could mean Irish star Evans might have a surprise ending to his excellent career.

AS soon as Manchester United signed Mason Mount, Erik ten Hag’s phone started ringing with clubs eyeing up a chance to grab one of his midfield stars.

The clamour for one player was loudest - rising young academy star Kobbie Mainoo.

But the multiple enquiries to take the 18-year-old star on loan met with an immediate and emphatic response from the Dutch boss - “No chance”.

And after his impressive display against Leeds in Oslo recently, that’s a clear indication Mainoo will be given more game time as ten Hag looks to fast-track the talented youngster.

Barring injury late last season Mainoo would have made more than the three first team appearances he made in the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

More than half a dozen Championship clubs are understood to have wanted midfielder Mainoo - even agreeing to wait until after United’s tour of the USA to take the teenager.

But ten Hag wants to oversee Mainoo’s development at the club’s Carrington training ground after tying the youngster to a new four-year deal last season.