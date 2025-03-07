Real Sociedad midfielder Benat Turrientes says Manchester United hurt their side in transitions following the 1-1 draw in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Spaniard admitted La Real ‘knew it was going to be a difficult match’ against Ruben Amorim’s men, who secured a hard-fought draw in the Round of 16 first leg and were the better team for the majority of the game.

The Red Devils took the lead just before the hour mark through Joshua Zirkzee before Mikel Oyarzabal levelled from the penalty spot.

The hosts had a chance to secure an advantage before their trip to Old Trafford next week, but forward Orri Oskarsson missed a good opportunity late in the second half.

Man United Secure Draw at Reale Arena

La Real miss chance to win

Turrientes, speaking to the press after full-time, admitted Real Sociedad struggled against United’s counter-attacks but had clear chances to win:

“We knew it was going to be a difficult match. I think it was competitive. They let us have the ball, they defended well, they have fast players, and we suffered in the transitions. “We had clear chances at the end to take the victory. This is Europe, there are good teams, and we are good too, because if not, we wouldn’t be here. We are looking forward to the return match to experience another great night.”

Man United remain unbeaten in Europe this season, recording five wins and four draws, and will feel confident of progressing to the quarter-finals at Old Trafford next Thursday.

Amorim’s side have endured a tough domestic campaign and sit 10 points off the European spots in the Premier League with 11 games remaining.

Their most realistic path to European football is through the Europa League, where they would face the winners of Lyon v FCSB if they advance to the next round.

The Ligue 1 side secured a convincing 3-1 away win in the first leg, with Nicolas Tagliafico and Malick Fonana scoring the goals.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25) Games 25 Wins 11 Draws 4 Losses 10 Points per game 1.48

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: 'Incredible' Man Utd Star Pushing for 800% Wage Increase Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo's salary demands are proving to be a major stumbling block ahead of a new contract offer

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-03-25.