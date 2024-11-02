Manchester United have suffered a setback ahead of Sunday's clash with Chelsea, as midfielder Toby Collyer has been ruled out of action for a month with an injury, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Collyer was promoted to the United first team this summer, and made his Premier League debut in September, replacing Casemiro at half-time of the Red Devils' 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford. Highly regarded by academy coaches, the 20-year-old hasn't featured in a matchday squad since the 3-3 draw with Porto in early October.

However, admired by Ruud van Nistelrooy, it's possible that the youngster would've played some part in certain matches in the Dutchman's short tenure as United boss. Former manager Erik ten Hag confirmed prior to his team's win over Brentford a few weeks ago that Collyer was struggling with an issue, and the Manchester Evening News have reported that this issue will see him sidelined for roughly four weeks.

Collyer Out For a Month

The injury is another blow for a struggling team

Initially part of Brighton's academy, Collyer swapped the south coast for the north-west in March 2022, joining Manchester United's youth set-up. Not featuring in the first team until this campaign, the Worthing-born man has now made three senior appearances, playing 62 minutes in the Community Shield against Manchester City, 45 minutes against Liverpool in the league, and the full 90 minutes, at left-back, of United's 7-0 thrashing of Barnsley in the EFL Cup.

While not an integral part of United's team at this stage of his career, his emergence has been one bright spark in a dim season thus far for the Red Devils.

Not playing a competitive fixture for United since representing the under-21s against Liverpool on October 6th, Collyer did play for the England under-20s during the international break, which may have been where he sustained his injury. Ten Hag gave no details surrounding the nature of the setback when informing the media of it prior to the Brentford game, but the Manchester Evening News have confirmed that he won't play any football for a month.

Subsequently, Van Nistelrooy won't get to use the starlet, with new boss Ruben Amorim the next coach that'll have the player at his disposal, as the Portuguese tactician begins his reign in the Old Trafford dugout from November 11th.

Collyer's Statistics vs Barnsely Minutes Played 90 Accurate Passes 35/40 (88%) Passes into the Final Third 4 Tackles Won 2/4 (50%) Interceptions 4

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 02/11/2024