Manchester United have posted a tweet of their 2022 summer signing Antony performing a bit of skill on their latest outing against Bournemouth.

However, fans have ripped the club for posting the clip, seeing as the Brazilian winger goes nowhere.

Antony’s compatriot Casemiro scored the only goal of the game in quite an acrobatic fashion, and unsurprisingly, the footage of his goal has received a positive reaction.

The midfielder’s goal within nine minutes kept his club three points ahead of Liverpool, who have played one extra game too.

United now need just one point from the final two fixtures against London clubs Chelsea and Fulham in order to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Antony has been the subject of huge criticism since his arrival in England and this footage will certainly do him no favours, seeing as his supposed ‘turn’ gained zero advantage.

United signed the former Ajax wide man for an initial £82m and has six goal contributions in 24 league games since so fans have naturally pondered whether he is worth the money or not.

Video: Manchester United ripped to shreds for posting ‘shameless’ Antony skill

As mentioned, fans of both United and rival clubs have torn them to shreds for posting a ‘shameless’ video of Antony’s skill against the south coast side.

The video shows United’s number 21 turning in an attempt to get past Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly before being out-muscled and dispossessed of the ball.

Though it did result in a free-kick, fans are uncertain it is tweet-worthy and instead shows Antony in a bad light.

One fan replied, shocked that it hadn’t been deleted yet: “This shameless tweet is still up.” while another couldn’t believe they tweeted it in the first place: “There’s no way they’ve tweeted this.”

A third replied, “This is so embarrassing lmfao, why did they post this?”

A group of fans were surprised that it was the club’s official Twitter that had posted the video, rather than an unofficial fan account.

“Club posting his fails comps is crazy.” one replied, while another added: “The official site putting this out as a highlight is bleak isn’t it.”

“Tears, their main account is posting a fails comp of this brother.” another added.

It, however, wasn’t just fans of other clubs that were critical of the post as one United fan replied: “Pls delete before our enemies sees this.”

Time to delete it, admin, while you’ve got the chance!

Antony branded “embarrassing” for skill vs Sheriff

You may be able to remember when Robbie Savage was fuming at Antony for his seemingly pointless piece of showboating in United’s Europa League clash vs Sheriff.

Antony picked the ball up in the 38th minute – with the score at 0-0 – and produced the textbook spin we have seen the Brazilian produce before.

What watchers were most fuming about was his pass to teammate Casemiro was unsuccessful and went out of play.