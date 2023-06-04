Manchester United target Mohammed Kudus could “hold the best value” in terms of potential attacking midfield or forward additions at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will look to bolster the attacking options available to him in his Red Devils squad this summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Mohammed Kudus

According to a report in The Athletic, Kudus could leave Ajax this summer after enjoying an impressive campaign at the Johan Cruyff Arena, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United sharing an interest in the attacker.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old’s agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, has said that now is the time for the talented forward to depart the Eredivisie giants.

“I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now. Now is the right time,” said Mendelewitsch (via The Metro).

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that United could target Kudus, who previously worked under ten Hag during the spell’s time at Ajax together.

And Jones claims that the Red Devils appreciate his “versatility and adaptability” heading into the summer transfer window.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Kudus?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s so difficult to guess how United’s transfer search ends because of all the different layers to it.

“One thing I would say is that right now, in terms of options, Mohammed Kudus probably holds the best value of any creative players they have looked at.

“A deal for him will cost in the region of £40m. That is much less than anyone else they are looking at, whether in terms of attacking midfielders or actual forwards.

“There’s a versatility and adaptability to his game that United staff like.”

Would Kudus be a good signing for Man Utd?

Kudus’ signing would give United an extra option in behind the striker, out wide and at centre-forward, suggesting his presence in the squad could give ten Hag a versatile boost.

As a forward option, he could be a significantly cheaper alternative to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane or Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who could cost £100m and £150m, respectively.

The 23-cap Ghana international has registered a combined 24 goals and assists this term in 42 appearances, indicating that he has been a productive outlet in front of goal for the Eredivisie giants.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.29 for his domestic performances ranks him as the fifth-best-performer of those still at Ajax this term, hinting that he is an integral part of the Amsterdam outfit’s squad.

Though it’s uncertain Kudus would transfer his Eredivisie form to the Premier League next season, at a relatively cheap price, this is a deal Manchester United could look to take advantage of.