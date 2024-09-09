Manchester United are monitoring Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze as they outline plans for three key signings next summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are targeting another squad overhaul in less than 12 months' time as they look to add reinforcements across the pitch, with defender, midfielder, and winger signings being a priority.

In a busy first summer transfer window for INEOS, United splashed out close to £200m on five signings: Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Manuel Ugarte.

Plans for the coming offseason have apparently already been drawn up, with Crystal Palace talisman Eze among those being monitored as a potential new arrival on the wing.

Man United currently have four wingers available following Jadon Sancho’s loan move to Chelsea and are reportedly looking to improve in that department by adding a Premier League-proven talent in Eze, who earns around £100k-a-week at Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils are also expected to continue tracking Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite after missing out on signing the Englishman this summer, seeing two bids rejected by the Toffees.

Eze Eyed by Man United

Among INEOS’ summer targets

According to the Manchester Evening News, Eze’s release clause of £68m can be reactivated next year, providing Man United with a clear opportunity to strike a deal for the England international and avoid a lengthy negotiation with Palace.

The Eagles were stubborn in keeping hold of their biggest stars following Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen’s departures and rebuffed any interest in the likes of Eze and Marc Guehi this summer.

Under contract at Selhurst Park until 2027, Eze still has almost three years left on his current deal and has now started his fifth season at Palace, a club he joined from Queens Park Rangers in 2020.

Last season, the 26-year-old, dubbed a 'superstar' by analyst Ben Mattinson, produced impressive displays in the Premier League and ended the campaign with 11 goals and six assists to his name in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 2

Eze’s sparkling form has attracted interest from several top division clubs, but talks never materialised – much to the surprise of Palace chairman Steve Parish, who said he was left ‘astounded’ by the lack of offers for their star attacker over the course of the summer.

Antony ‘Considered’ by Newcastle

If Elanga pursuit falls through

Newcastle United are considering a move for Manchester United winger Antony if their pursuit of Anthony Elanga falls through, CaughtOffside has reported.

The Magpies have reportedly set their sights on the Brazilian winger, who has struggled for form since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2022.

According to the report, Newcastle have long wanted to sign an exciting winger on the right and could make a move for Antony in the next 12 months.

Man United are now reportedly open to selling the Brazilian for less than half of what they paid for him two seasons ago, for a fee in the region of just £40m.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-09-24.