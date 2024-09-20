Manchester United are keeping tabs on the highly-rated RB Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh, considered a long-term replacement for captain Bruno Fernandes, journalist Christoph Michel has claimed.

The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing the 20-year-old playmaker as one of the options to replace the long-serving Fernandes, who turned 30 earlier this month and recently penned a contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2027, with an option for a further year.

Gloukh has delivered outstanding performances for the Austrian giants in recent months, and his efforts have seemingly attracted the attention of the Red Devils, who may soon identify the Israeli international as a long-term alternative to their captain.

With Mason Mount’s signing as Fernandes’ understudy not quite working out, the Red Devils are now eyeing Gloukh as a backup option and a future replacement for their ever-reliable skipper.

Several clubs in Europe have been linked with the Portugal international over the summer, prompting Man United to secure Fernandes’ future on fresh terms.

Reports claimed both Bayern Munich and Barcelona were interested in the 30-year-old midfielder, who has now started his fifth full season at Old Trafford.

Oscar Gloukh on Red Devils' Radar

A Premier League-ready talent

According to Michel, Man United are monitoring Gloukh’s development in Austria more closely after his recent performances captured the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 20-year-old, who came through the youth ranks in Maccabi Tel Aviv’s setup, signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Salzburg in January 2023.

The Israel international took no time to settle in Austria, finishing his first full season with nine goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, including three goal contributions in the Champions League.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder has done remarkably well for the Austrian outfit considering his young age and has already shown he possesses the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Oscar Gloukh RB Salzburg Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 29 7 15 Champions League 6 2 1 OFB-Cup 5 0 2

Last autumn, Gloukh’s name was linked with a move to the English top flight, with reports suggesting that Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool were keeping an eye on the playmaker’s progress in Austria.

Man Utd Linked with Leon Goretzka

Premier League clubs ‘on red alert’

A host of Premier League clubs have been put on red alert after Bayern Munich admitted their star midfielder Leon Goretzka is unhappy at the club after being dropped from the first-team picture by new boss Vincent Kompany, according to The Sun.

Man United, long-term admirers of the 29-year-old midfielder, could now see the race for the German international heat up at the turn of the year as Goretzka will enter the final 18 months of his stay at Bayern and is likely to see his value drop significantly.

The Bayern ace has amassed just one minute of league action this season, before coming on as a substitute to score in Bayern’s 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-09-24.