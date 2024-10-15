Manchester United are monitoring Bayern Munich duo Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane for a potential move in 2025, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Red Devils have reportedly set their sights on two more of Bayern’s aces, having secured both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui’s arrivals at Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

According to Plettenberg, Man United could move for Goretzka as early as January as they are looking for another addition to the midfield at the turn of the year.

Erik ten Hag’s summer business has so far offered little return. Midfield star Manuel Ugarte is yet to settle in after a shaky start, while both De Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee have been under heavy scrutiny for uninspiring performances.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils are willing to open their wallet again in January and secure the two Bayern stars, who have not had much Bundesliga action under new boss Vincent Kompany recently.

Man Utd Eyeing Sane and Goretzka

Bayern contracts due to expire soon

According to Plettenberg, Goretzka still wants to stay at Bayern beyond the winter as he continues to fight for his spot in Kompany’s squad:

The 29-year-old has been handed just a minute of action in the Bundesliga this season, while Sane has fared only slightly better, with 32 minutes played in Bayern’s first six fixtures in the German top flight.

The out-of-favour duo have been heavily linked with a departure in recent months amid their uncertain contract situations. Sane has less than 12 months left on his deal which sees him earn a reported £322,000-per-week, while Goretzka’s £290,000-per-week contract runs out a year later in June 2026, but he has been told he is free to leave.

According to Plettenberg, Sane is continuing talks with Bayern about extending his stay at the Allianz Arena beyond 2025, despite being touted for a Premier League return recently.

The German international made 90 appearances in the English top flight while at Manchester City, recording 25 goals and 29 assists.

Leroy Sane Bayern Munich Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 27 8 11 Champions League 12 2 2 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

Man United return to Premier League action against Brentford this weekend, hoping to vastly improve their 14th position after a dismal start to the campaign under Erik ten Hag, who avoided the Old Trafford axe during the international break.

After holding talks in the summer

Manchester United have re-established contact with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel over taking charge at Old Trafford if Erik ten Hag is sacked, TBR Football has claimed.

The Red Devils are reportedly reconsidering Tuchel for the potential managerial vacancy after holding talks with the German tactician in the summer.

Per the report, Tuchel wants his next job to be in England, and his representatives are now working hard to ensure this happens. The 51-year-old remains out of work after departing Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-10-24.