Manchester United are more likely to sign Tammy Abraham than Dušan Vlahović this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Both strikers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Jones believes Abraham is more likely to sign on the dotted line.

Manchester United transfer news - Tammy Abraham

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Abraham has been courted by United scouts ahead of a potential summer transfer move.

It's claimed the ex-Chelsea star, who joined Serie A outfit Roma in 2021 for £34 million, is a player of interest for the Red Devils, as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his striking options.

United signed Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst in the January window, but the expectation is they will splash the cash on a new number nine this year.

Closer to home, Harry Kane has been sounded out as United's priority target, but should they be unable to land the Tottenham Hotspur striker, it's expected they'll start to look elsewhere.

Further reports from Italy had named former Arsenal target Vlahović as a potential option, but there are suggestions such a deal is unlikely to come to fruition.

What has Dean Jones said about Abraham and Vlahović to United?

When quizzed on who was more likely to join United, transfer insider Jones had a definitive answer.

On the Serie A duo, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "So I'm not wholly convinced that this is able to happen. To be honest, if I was to predict a Serie A striker to move to Old Trafford, I'd probably go with Tammy Abraham ahead of Dušan Vlahović at this point.”

How do Abraham and Vlahović stack up against each other?

Two talented strikers, a case for United signing either could be made, not least given the pair's strong record in front of goal.

Since the beginning of last season, Abraham has netted an impressive 36 goals across all competitions, with Vlahović notching up 40 during the same time span.

Interestingly enough, Vlahović has managed to outscore Abraham, despite averaging a smaller shot-on-target percentage each match, as per Fbref.

The Serbian striker averages 35% of his shots on target, compared to Abraham's record of 51.6%.

What's more, Vlahović is also more active in the penalty box than Abraham each match, as the former averages over three shots on target, with Abraham managing just over two.

Nonetheless, with Premier League experience, it would be hard to look beyond Abraham for United, should ten Hag and Co. miss out on their primary targets.