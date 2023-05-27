Manchester United are "the most concrete" suitor for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, journalist Rudy Galetti has informed GIVEMESPORT.

While several sides have been linked with the 22-year-old, Galetti says the Red Devils are the club who are monitoring him very closely.

Man United transfer news — Marc Guéhi

According to the MailOnline, as well as United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all also interested in Guéhi.

In terms of how much he could cost, the same outlet claims an offer of £50m may be enough to get him out of Selhurst Park this summer.

Guéhi is an incredibly important player for Palace, so the Eagles won't want to lose him. As per Transfermarkt, the England international has only missed one Premier League game this season.

However, with the likes of United and Liverpool circling, an exit in the upcoming transfer window certainly looks like a possibility.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Marc Guéhi and Man United?

Galetti says United are showing the most interest in Guéhi right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "The excellent season of Marc Guéhi at Crystal Palace has attracted, for sure, interest from many European clubs. And at the moment, the most concrete one is Manchester United, the team that is monitoring him more closely and that are planning at least two incoming moves to strengthen in the defence in the summer."

Can Man United win the race for Marc Guéhi?

Guéhi has proven himself to be a very good Premier League defender.

In Palace's 2-0 win against Bournemouth earlier this month, he won four aerial duels, the most in his side, according to WhoScored. The former Chelsea man also completed the most passes on the day (83), so he's a centre-half who can play as well.

Ultimately, then, when you consider how he's performed in English football's top flight, other clubs' interest in Guéhi may start to grow.

Even if that happens, though, United will surely still fancy their chances of landing him this summer.

The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world, can offer Guéhi Champions League football and have a fantastic manager in charge in Erik ten Hag.

A potential barrier is the Dutchman not being able to guarantee the Palace player starts. United already have Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez.

But if Ten Hag can promise Guéhi regular minutes, then United should be in a good position to sign him.