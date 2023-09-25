Highlights Mason Mount's return from injury could transform him as a player for Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Mount has faced criticism for his performances so far but is expected to have an immediate impact when he returns to the starting lineup.

While Mount is close to returning, other United players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are still sidelined with injuries, putting pressure on the squad.

Manchester United star Mason Mount will return from injury a 'different player' because of one major factor, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mount arrived at Old Trafford from Chelsea in the summer but had struggled to find form under Erik ten Hag, before being sidelined with an injury.

Manchester United latest news - Mason Mount

It hasn't been the start to the season United would've hoped for. From dodging scandals off the pitch, to nursing an injury crisis on it, boss ten Hag has had his work cut out so far. But on the back of a weekend win over Burnley, with a favourable run of fixtures on the horizon too, there may be some hope for the Red Devils fanbase going forward.

One extra bit of positive news for United supporters is the return of Mount, who has been out of action since the second weekend of the campaign. Picking up an injury during United's 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur, the England international has been working hard to recover his fitness, with a return expected in due course.

No doubt itching to get back on the field, Mount had come under some criticism for his two showings in a United shirt so far. Starting both of the games he featured in, the £200,000-per-week earner star has not yet shown anything to justify his £55 million price tag, which United paid for him from Chelsea in the summer.

But, with a return to action nearing for Mount, there are suggestions he could return to the side and have an immediate impact on their fortunes.

Read More: Harry Maguire: Everton, West Ham and three other clubs who could sign Man Utd star

What has Dean Jones said about Mason Mount and Manchester United?

When quizzed about Mount's start to life in Manchester, journalist Jones admitted it hasn't been easy for him to settle, but believes on the back of his injury, the midfielder will flourish under ten Hag. Claiming he's the perfect fit for the Red Devils, the reliable reporter expects Mount to flourish when he returns to the starting-11:

“Mount was thrown into that team in the number seven shirt with a world of expectation on him and people ready to knock him down straight away. And I think that people need to step back from that, especially United fans, to give him a second to understand what he needs to be within this team. And I think from just having that bird's eye view of the pitch and understanding like how this team functions, Mount is going to come back a different player.”

When might Mason Mount be back playing for Manchester United?

While he has returned to training, Saturday's clash against Burnley was deemed a match too soon for the England star, with Mount not featuring in the matchday squad. However, with League Cup, Premier League and Champions League matches all to be played in the next week or so, it's likely ten Hag will need to call on the £55 million man soon.

A report from The Daily Mail suggests Mount could return to the pitch for United's League Cup clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, having been pictured at full pace in training this week. Should he miss out on Tuesday's clash against the Eagles, Mount could get a chance to feature against the south London side at the weekend, when Crystal Palace return to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Following that, United will be eyeing up the first point of their Champions League group stage when Galatasaray come to town, before a clash against Brentford at Old Trafford wraps up proceedings before the October international break.

Who else is out injured for Manchester United right now?

While Mount may be nearing a return, the same cannot be said about some of United's other injured players, as the pressure on ten Hag's squad continues to increase.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is unlikely to see any action until after the October international break, with the fullback currently in the treatment room nursing a hamstring problem. Whereas on the opposite flank for United, Luke Shaw is also facing an extended spell on the sideline.

Elsewhere, Harry Maguire is nearing a return following a slight niggle, but the same cannot be said for Tyrell Malacia, whose recovery from an injury he picked up last season continues in earnest.

However, there has been some positive news for ten Hag and Co. on the injury front, with both Raphael Varane and Sofyan Amrabat coming off the bench during Saturday's win over Burnley. For Amrabat, it was his first appearance since joining from Fiorentina, with the hope being he can now help alleviate the pressure on some of United's already stretched midfielders.