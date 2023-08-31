Manchester United's last-gasp move for Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat before the transfer deadline is now 'gathering pace' and journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest of the move.

Injuries to Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have forced Erik ten Hag’s hand to delve back into the market to make further additions before the window slams firmly shut.

Manchester United transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

The unavailability of the aforementioned English duo will have certainly come as a hammer blow to the Dutchman’s foreseeable plans, especially as they were both regular - if not nailed-on - starters at the club. Fiorentina gem Amrabat has quickly emerged as the top midfield target after being near the summit of Ten Hag’s shopping list for the majority of the summer. Despite Manchester United lodging a loan bid worth €2m, The Athletic have reported that Amrabat’s current employers have snubbed the initial proposal given their preference is for a permanent sale.

However, in a quick turn of events, 90min’s Graeme Bailey has claimed that a loan agreement between the two clubs has been reached, with talks currently progressing before the move is rubber-stamped. Amrabat, who played under Ten Hag's tutelage at Utrecht, is being eyed primarily as Casemiro's understudy in the No.6 role, though his versatile skill set which allows him to roam further afield means that Ten Hag may opt to play him alongside Bruno Fernandes in one of the more advanced midfield slots. Amid the confusion of the deal, transfer insider Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on Manchester United’s pursuit of wantaway ace Amrabat.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester United and Sofyan Amrabat?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “The Sofyan Amrabat deal continues to gather pace, which is a relief for United, but there is still work to be done. One of the very good things about this deal is how the player is so keen to get it signed off. Fiorentina are in a position where they know they need to move him on but now just need to make sure the deal actually benefits them. The loan with obligation to buy route is the one to look out for at the moment but still the exact terms of the payments involved need to be improved at this stage."

What next for Manchester United?

Those associated to the Manchester-based outfit – fans, players and club staff alike – will be preparing for a hectic end to a tumultuous transfer window. Tottenham Hotspur and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been touted with a move to Old Trafford, though talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT that he is ‘unconvinced’ that Spurs would be willing to loan the 28-year-old to a Premier League rival.

Meanwhile, Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that ex-Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho could part ways with the club this summer, though it would be the ‘surprise of deadline’ day should a move away come to fruition. Whatever is in store for the Red Devils in the dying embers of the summer transfer window, Ten Hag will want to ensure his squad is up to scratch before they face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side on Sunday.