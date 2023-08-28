Manchester United's search for an emergency left-back could see them sign Sergio Reguilon in a deal that is 'easy to do' because of one key reason, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is suffering somewhat of an injury crisis at Old Trafford, with Reguilon - who cost Tottenham Hotspur £32 million back in 2020 - billed as a last-minute saviour to their left-back problem.

Manchester United transfer news - Sergio Reguilon

It's been a mixed start to the Premier League campaign for United, whose six points from three matches doesn't particularly tell the full story of their season so far.

Battered but not beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the opening game of the season, United did suffer defeat away to Tottenham in their second outing, before running out 3-2 winners at home to Nottingham Forest this weekend.

So far ten Hag has not seen the required quality from his side, with his job having been made harder by the sheer number of injuries United have had.

The latest being first-choice right-back Luke Shaw, who according to reports is set to miss up to two months of action, with ten Hag labelling it as 'disappointing'.

When asked about the England international's injury, the Dutch manager said: "That is the situation, it's normal, top football, you got to the limits, injuries coming up, always disappointing but you have to deal with it and construct a squad" (via 90min).

And now, with just days of the transfer window left to work with, it's suggested the Red Devils could test the market for short-term replacements.

What has Paul Brown said about Sergio Reguilon and Manchester United?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the next step for United this summer, journalist Brown admitted the £48,000-per-week earner was just one name on their list of potential options.

Admitting it would be easy to get a deal done because he's not in the picture at Spurs, the reliable reporter suggests it's a move that could accelerate quickly, should United match Tottenham's demands.

On the 26-year-old, Brown said: “I think it's clear that Reguilon is not in Postecoglou’s plans really.

“He's unlikely to get much playing time as the club are going in a different direction.

“Clearly he's available and I think a deal would be fairly easy to do, if United were to come in with a serious offer.

“So it's certainly one that could happen if it's one United want to pursue.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Manchester United this summer?

With their next match not coming until Sunday evening, ten Hag has just under a week to finalise his squad's plans for the upcoming season.

It's reported by The Telegraph that along with Reguilon, the Stretford-based outfit are also looking at a number of left-backs, with a current Chelsea and a former Chelsea player on their list.

The report states that Marc Cucurella is attracting interest from the Red Devils, after the Spanish star struggled to make an impact during his maiden year at Stamford Bridge.

Whereas Barcelona man Marcos Alonso is also on United's radar, with the 32-year-old's game time likely to come under threat if Joao Cancelo arrives at the La Liga outfit this summer.