Highlights Manchester United could consider signing Adrien Rabiot as a replacement for Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat.

Rabiot's versatility, physicality, and maturity make him an attractive option for the Red Devils.

Rabiot's contract with Juventus is expiring, making him a feasible target with his current wage only attainable for some of the world's biggest teams.

Manchester United will be looking into the transfer market for a midfielder this summer as they aim to replace the potential departures of Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro, with many names on the list to come in for the duo. But one name who could be on the cards could be long-term target Adrien Rabiot - with Mark Goldbridge labelling the potential signing of the Frenchman as a 'no brainer'.

Casemiro has suffered a poor campaign for United, with fans calling for him to leave the club, and Amrabat's performances haven't quite mirrored his World Cup performances for Qatar where he was tipped to be a huge incoming for the Red Devils after starring for Morocco. It has left club chiefs scrambling to make yet another signing in the window and Goldbridge has hyped Rabiot as his choice.

Goldbridge: Rabiot Signing is a "No Brainer" for United

The Frenchman has been heavily linked in the past

Speaking on The United Stand's YouTube channel on Wednesday, Goldbridge was complimentary of Rabiot having been self-critical of him in the past and willed United to make his signing a reality. He said:

"I think Rabiot is an odd one, you know. I had a problem with Rabiot and the reputation of him. I felt that certainly at PSG, he was a player that didn't fulfil his talent but watching him in the World Cup for France and the other night for France, there is a maturity in his game. "He works really hard as well, there was a time in the Austria game where they were breaking and his pace to get back is incredible for such a big guy. He's good on the ball and obviously very physical. I think if Rabiot didn't have the fact that we have tried to sign him twice and they wanted ridiculous money, if he didn't have his mum as an agent alongside his temperamental issues of the past, then I would say that as a player, I'd take him every day of the week."

Adrien Rabiot's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 10th Goals 5 3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.8 5th Match rating 7.07 1st

"There is a question mark about him, but having said that we've tried to get him twice. He tried to get him in the first summer and last summer so he will certainly be a player on the list. His current wage at Juventus is around £170,000 per week, so I don't think there's going to be many clubs that are going to go 'let's get Rabiot and give him £170,000-per-week'. Certainly not Barcelona, certainly not Real Madrid, certainly not Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool. "It puts us into a situation where we might be able to do something and people say he is going to want £250,000-per-week but who is going to give it to him? I think if you're telling me that Casemiro goes on £300-000-per-week and we get Rabiot on a free for £175,000-per-week, it's a no brainer. "Whether he can physically live up to it, I don't know. Whether he is the right temperament to bring into the football club I don't know. Obviously I would want Joao Neves, Martin Zubimendi or Emerson over him but I certainly think he is on the list."

Rabiot Has an Impressive CV

United like big-name stars but Rabiot is still producing at his best

Rabiot has been at some of Europe's biggest clubs in throughout the years. Beginning his career at PSG, he featured in over 225 games for the side from the French capital, winning five Ligue 1 titles, four French Cups and five French League Cups in his time at the Parc des Princes, but he failed to renew his contract where he went to Juventus.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rabiot started for France in central midfield alongside N'Golo Kante in Monday's clash against Austria.

It's been a strong career in Turin with over 30 Serie A appearances in each of his last four seasons and three major trophies to boot, but with his contract up in just over a weeks' time, he is set for pastures new - where United could make a move for his signature.

