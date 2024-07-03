Highlights Manchester United may target high-profile players under new owners INEOS.

Paulo Dybala is unlikely to join United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Adrien Rabiot could be a potential signing from Juventus on a free transfer.

Manchester United could opt for more high-profile stars to bolster their squad this summer under new owners INEOS, as they bid to finish in the top four of the Premier League following a horror campaign on the pitch - but one of those who may not be on his way to Old Trafford is Paulo Dybala, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that 'everything is quiet' in terms of a potential move to United this summer.

United appear to have been linked with Dybala for most transfer windows since he moved over to Europe in 2012, with the Argentine forward being one of the most exciting players to watch on the continent for the past decade. Spending well over a decade in Italy, Dybala has featured for Palermo, Juventus and Roma in that time - scoring 123 goals in just 324 top-flight games - though that has come with links across the continent, especially during his time at Juventus.

Manchester United Have Had Previous Dybala Interest

Dybala was one of the world's best attackers not long ago

Dybala's best season came in the 2017/18 campaign, where he scored 22 goals in Serie A for Juventus. He's been linked with United ever since then, and as far back as 2019, a potential move to Old Trafford was cancelled after reports suggested Dybala didn't want the move to England, and so he has remained in Italy ever since.

Paulo Dybala's Serie A statistics - AS Roma squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 13 =1st Assists 9 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.8 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1 =1st Match rating 7.12 2nd

Elsewhere, Adrien Rabiot has been linked with the club from Juventus and with his contract running out at the end of June, he is currently a free agent - albeit he won't know his new clubs until he has finished up at EURO 2024, with France advancing to the quarter-finals after a win over Belgium on Monday evening.

Romano: "Big Opportunity" for Adrien Rabiot Utd Move

Adrien Rabiot could be on his way to United in the summer

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that there wasn't anything advanced or concrete in terms of the duo making a move from Serie A to England - but the journalist admitted that whilst there was a bigger opportunity to land Rabiot, it is quiet in terms of a move for Dybala at present. He said:

"At the moment I'm not aware of anything concrete or advanced. [For] Rabiot, there is a big opportunity, [but] for Dybala everything is quiet. At the moment, there is still a release clause in July into his contract, but at the moment it is very quiet around Dybala. I don't have any message of things happening around him."

Rabiot Would Be a Better Signing for United

United are in dire need of a midfielder

Dybala would be a superb signing for any team across Europe, but you can't help but shake the feeling that he is quite a similar signing to Bruno Fernandes - and despite the obvious qualities that he possesses, it's unsure as to whether United genuinely need him at this moment in time, with the Argentinian being quite a luxury player and unable to lead a line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paulo Dybala scored 82 goals in 210 games for the Bianconeri before his move to Roma.

Rabiot, meanwhile, would be the ideal incoming. The Frenchman works hard, is in decent form and on a free transfer, it's a deal worth doing. Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat were quite disappointing last season and though they are both thought to be leaving Old Trafford, Rabiot would add more experience even if they don't - something that United were massively missing last season.

