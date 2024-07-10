Highlights Manchester United seek a new defensive midfielder.

However, there is board disagreement on a deal for Manuel Ugarte, and there is other interest in the midfielder.

Casemiro's future is uncertain, and Ugarte could complement Kobbie Mainoo in midfield.

Manchester United's search for a defensive midfielder continues, with the club having just five weeks of their pre-season tour to bed any new signings in ahead of what promises to be another tough Premier League season - but one star who they remain undecided on is Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte, with David Ornstein claiming that suggestions of a bid are 'premature'.

Ugarte has been linked with United for the best part of a month, though the Red Devils have so far failed to follow up their interest in the Uruguayan midfielder despite PSG wanting him off their wage bill. And with reports that the Red Devils bid for him earlier in the week, Ornstein has played down a move - with United chiefs failing to agree that he is the correct target.

Ornstein: United Chiefs Have "Unanimity" Over Ugarte

The club are not fully decided on whether they want to sign him

Speaking on The Athletic FC's podcast, Ornstein claimed that a deal for the midfielder wasn't advanced as first thought - with board members at United not on the same page when it comes to securing the Uruguayan. He said:

"I think it's a similar situation with Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain. On the same night as Jarrad Branthwaite's improved offer, reports came out from France suggesting that an offer from Manchester United had come in for I think around £38million. "The checks I made suggested that again, this is perhaps a little bit premature, and that it's not guaranteed that United are going to go through with the Ugarte deal. I think there's other interest in him, and I don't think there is a unanimity inside Old Trafford to go for him, so It's going to take some more conversations. "I'm not saying it won't happen and I'm not saying there's no interest, because there is. But again, that one is not so advanced for the midfield position."

United Need a Midfielder to Partner Kobbie Mainoo

Ugarte could be the perfect partner for the youngster

With Casemiro having suffered a poor campaign last time out, and Sofyan Amrabat's future still up in the air after his loan spell at Fiorentina ended at the start of the month, United are in desperate need of a defensive midfielder if Casemiro does depart, amid rumours of a potential exit to Saudi Arabia.

Manuel Ugarte's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =9th Assists 2 =11th Tackles Per Game 3.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.15 4th

Ugarte - described as 'phenomenal' - would at least offer youth in that position, and his steely nature would provide the perfect foil for Kobbie Mainoo to shine in a deep-lying playmaker role alongside him. Mainoo is too often believed to be a No.6 that can shield the defence, but as seen in his performances for England at EURO 2024, he is best when playing in a double pivot with a defensive midfielder - in this instance Declan Rice - where he can control the tempo and feed balls through to the attackers in front of him.

Casemiro's vast decline in physicality has forced United to search for a replacement for him, though Ten Hag is thought to want Amrabat on a permanent deal, with a clause inserted into his loan whereby United can pay a reported £21million to prolong his Old Trafford career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte has already made 200 professional club appearances

Ugarte is interested in a move that could total £51million, as reports have shown in the past, but whether United plump to make a move for him is anybody's guess.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-07-24.