Manchester United have Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi on their list of centre-back targets, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked to both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but Galetti says the Red Devils are also looking at him.

Man United transfer news — Marc Guéhi

Right now, the two north London clubs appear to be the main suitors for Guéhi's signature.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal and Tottenham have identified the centre-half as a potential target as they look to improve their defence.

In terms of his price tag, the same outlet claims that Palace are set to demand at least £50m for his signature.

Elsewhere, a report from the MailOnline states that United are monitoring Guéhi, too.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Marc Guéhi and Man United?

Galetti has informed GIVEMESPORT that, as well as Ajax's Jurrien Timber, United and Erik ten Hag are also interested in Guéhi.

On the Manchester club's plans to sign a new central defender this summer, the journalist said: "The Dutch player is known and appreciated by Ten Hag, who coached him at Ajax. This summer could be the right moment to make a decisive attempt, but let's keep an eye also on the Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi. He's on United's list as well."

Would Marc Guéhi be a good signing for Man United?

If they do need to sign a centre-half, he could be. Now into his second season at Palace, he's got a bit of experience in the Premier League.

As per Transfermarkt, the former Chelsea academy player has made over 70 appearances in the competition.

Despite being just 22 years of age, he's captained Palace as well, so he's clearly a leader in the making, if not one already.

Guéhi is an England international, too, and seems to be someone who Harry Kane, another United target, enjoys being around.

"Marc and Tyrick [Mitchell] have come in and settled in well and it is really good for the squad," the Tottenham striker said in a Three Lions press conference last year (via football.london). "It is good to have young players coming through and we are excited to see them over the next week or so."

£50m is a lot of money to spend on someone who may not even be a starter, with Ten Hag having Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez to call upon. However, if Harry Maguire leaves Old Trafford, for example, they'll need a new centre-back and Guéhi could be a great addition.