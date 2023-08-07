Manchester United remain interested in Sofyan Amrabat this summer, but journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT a key issue needs to be 'resolved' before pressing ahead with a bid.

Erik ten Hag has overseen a number of changes at Old Trafford this summer, with more expected to come before next month's transfer deadline.

Manchester United transfer news - Sofyan Amrabat

Following the additions of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and most recently Rasmus Hojlund, ten Hag has plenty of fresh faces to work with in his United dressing room.

While their spending for the summer may have eclipsed the £150 million mark, optimism is high at Old Trafford that ten Hag can continue working his magic this campaign.

On the back of last season's League Cup win and top-four finish, the United faithful are dreaming of yet more silverware being delivered to the club.

One of the major problems for ten Hag during his first campaign with United was the lack of squad depth - something the Dutch manager has set out to amend this time around.

Reports from Italy suggest the 20-time English champions are closing in on the signing of Amrabat, with Fiorentina said to be open to a sale this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT last week that Amrabat's head had been 'turned' by interest from the Red Devils, with the Morocco international unmoved by approaches from elsewhere.

But now Jacobs believes an obstacle stands in United's way of signing the midfielder.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United?

Quizzed on the latest update in relation to this transfer deal, journalist Jacobs admitted United were still keen on the midfield anchor, even though an issue needed to be 'resolved' before they could continue talks.

On the 26-year-old, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “With Amrabat, United are potentially in the market for a defensive-minded midfielder, but they first want to resolve the situations of Fred and Donny van de Beek.

"I sense that one of those two at a minimum will have to depart before United choose to move. What they have done is explored the terms of the deal and they also believe that if they do put down a formal bid, they have player buy-in.”

What's next for Manchester United this summer?

As alluded to by Jacobs, United are exploring options to sell both Fred and van de Beek during the current summer transfer window.

Fred has been subject to interest from a number of European clubs, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently telling GIVEMESPORT that he's guaranteed to leave United this summer.

The reliable reporter name-drops both Fulham and Galatasaray as two interested parties, as the Brazilian's Old Trafford career edges closer to its conclusion.

Elsewhere, van de Beek is also on the brink of leaving the club, with Real Sociedad said to be on the verge of signing the Dutchman, as per a report by The Manchester Evening News.

Having joined from Ajax in 2020, the midfield man struggled to make an impact for the Stretford-based outfit, with his departure coming as a surprise to nobody of a United persuasion.