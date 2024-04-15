Highlights Jason Wilcox is close to joining Manchester United, having impressed with Southampton and his decade-long spell at Manchester City.

Wilcox will play a key role for United's future, with an agreement almost in place.

Manchester United's pursuit of Wilcox comes after baulking at Newcastle's asking price for Dan Ashworth.

Jason Wilcox's move from Southampton to Manchester United appears to be getting ever closer after Fabrizio Romano offered a positive update on his future - by citing that he is not speaking to anyone else but the Red Devils.

Wilcox has been liked by United for some time after his spell at local rivals Manchester City - lasting 10 years in an academy director role - saw him manage the likes of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis and more to complete stardom at the Etihad Stadium, with the trio going on to have outstanding breakthroughs in their currently short careers.

Having moved to Southampton in the summer in more of a transfer-based role, Wilcox's credentials saw him sell the quartet of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Tella and Tino Livramento for a total fee spanning over £130million - and his solid first season at St. Mary's has attracted attention from United. He could make the cross-city move to Old Trafford, and Romano believes a deal is close with other teams falling out of the running.

Fabrizio Romano: "An Important Appointment"

The Southampton man is close to returning up north

Speaking in his Daily Briefing, Romano claimed that John Murtough's departure as Sporting Director means that Wilcox will be even more vital to bring in for the Red Devils - though that is imminent any minute now after failing to speak with Liverpool in order to join the 13-time Premier League champions.

"John Murtough recently left the club and Jason Wilcox will be an important appointment after doing fantastic work at Southampton, and previously at Manchester City’s academy. The call from Manchester United was a really big opportunity for him, and he’s not speaking with Liverpool or any other club, it’s only Man United. "He has an agreement with United over a contract, so now it’s just about an agreement with Southampton. He looks like he’ll be really important for United’s present and future as he knows how to manage young talents really well."

Manchester United: Sporting Director latest

Dan Ashworth had been tipped to come into the Old Trafford ranks earlier in the summer after he agreed personal terms with United from fellow Premier League competitors Newcastle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United are one of only three 'Big Six' clubs not to have spent £100million or more on a single player; behind Chelsea (2, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo), Arsenal (1, Declan Rice) and Manchester City (1, Jack Grealish)

However, the Magpies' £20million valuation of their sporting director has made the Red Devils baulk at the asking price, and so far Ashworth remains on gardening leave from the St. James' Park outfit.

Wilcox has been targeted for a slightly different role, but alongside the appointment of CEO Omar Berrada from City, it appears that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is aiming to replicate the foundations of football that City have created and enjoyed themselves with over recent years.

Related What Happened to Former Manchester United Wonderkid Federico Macheda The Italian scored an iconic Premier League goal against Aston Villa but struggled to make much more of an impact at Man United.

Whilst Southampton won't be asking for anywhere near as much as Newcastle, a deal to bring Wilcox to the club will still need to be struck up before the end of the season to allow him to begin working on transfers; and that's before spending any extra money on Ashworth's arrival under Ratcliffe's guidance.

Should the duo both come into the club, United's transfer window will be extremely interesting - especially given that Ashworth managed to bring Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Livramento and more to Tyneside, where they have excelled in abundance under Eddie Howe.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-04-24.