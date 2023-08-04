Manchester United have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that he wants to stay put at his current employers.

Erik ten Hag snared a £47.2m deal for Andre Onana, but is still actively looking for a prominent second choice for next campaign.

Manchester United news – Zion Suzuki

Reports around Suzuki began to ramp up in the last month or two with The Metro claiming United were working on a deal for the young gem, which would put them back a mere £5m.

The report claimed he was just one of three goalkeepers United were considering, with Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic and Feyenoord star Justin Bijlow also on Ten Hag’s shopping list.

According to Japanese media publication Sponichi, however, the Dutch tactician has seen a move for the United States-born goalkeeper rejected as he wishes to prioritise game time ahead of the Olympics.

In the eyes of Ten Hag, Suzuki is viewed as Onana’s understudy as the former Inter Milan star’s arrival will be crucial to how United fare when competing on all fronts in the coming season.

In July, MailOnline reported that Dean Henderson’s £20m move to Nottingham Forest seemed inevitable considering Onana had become United’s new No.1.

However, Football Insider suggested the transfer could be in jeopardy as the Englishman’s latest injury is the reason for the hold-up.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Manchester United and Zion Suzuki?

On the 20-year-old stopper, Taylor suggested that he is definitely a player the Manchester-based outfit have eyed, though he is eager to continue his progression at his current club.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Zion Suzuki is one they’ve definitely looked at, but it looks like the player wants to stay with Urawa Red Diamonds because of the Olympics. But when a club like United come calling, most goalkeepers would probably want to join them.

“I think the Henderson one is interesting because it seemed to me it looked a certainty, but there seems to have dropped off a little bit in terms of talk but Matt Turner’s one that’s been considered as well, so I think that’s a situation to keep an eye on.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Gossip And Rumours

What next for Manchester United?

United’s centre-forward issue is finally going to be resolved as Atalanta’s 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund has completed his medical and will be announced as the club’s latest recruit this weekend, according to talkSPORT.

The promising Dane will be United’s third signing of the summer, though Ten Hag still has his eyes on bolstering his midfield options ahead of the fast-approaching season.

The Sun claim that a deal for Fiorentina ace Sofyan Amrabat is edging closer to being completed after ‘secret talks’ have taken place between the two parties.

Amrabat, who starred for Morocco at the World Cup, will cost United £25m should they get a deal over the line.

According to The Mirror, the 49-cap Morocco international rejected approaches from West Ham United and Saudi Arabia in order to complete a deal to United, given his desire to reunite with his former Utrecht boss Ten Hag.