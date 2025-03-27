Manchester United scouts were left impressed with Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling after a recent England U19s scouting mission, journalist Nathan Salt has revealed.

The Red Devils had multiple representatives watching Dibling, alongside their own Ethan Wheatley, in action for the Young Lions against Wales U19s and were left ‘buzzing’ about the 19-year-old’s abilities.

According to Salt, a summer move for Dibling would make sense for United, as technical director Jason Wilcox knows him well from his time at Southampton and is a ‘huge admirer’ of the promising winger.

Dibling is expected to leave Southampton this summer amid their looming Premier League relegation, though the south coast club are reportedly demanding an eye-watering fee for the teenager.

Red Devils ‘Buzzing’ About Tyler Dibling

After England U19s scouting mission

Speaking on the Stretford Paddock podcast, Salt revealed that United were in awe after watching Dibling shine against Wales U19s:

“He was in the England U19s group with Ethan Wheatley, who did score against Wales and there were a lot of scouts there. United had multiple scouts there watching. “And the word I was getting back is that they were buzzing about Dibling and his ability as a dirbbler, as a ball carrier. “There’s been a lot of noise around Dibling, I think Tottenham are also very keen. Who isn’t going to be? He’s a young English player that is a great dribbler. “Scouts are buzzing about Dibling right now, and I do think Jason Wilcox, a huge admirer of him, knows him through Southampton. “I think that is a real goer and a piece of business that you think this could be really shrewd.”

Dibling, praised as 'incredible', has become a regular for Southampton on their Premier League return, making 25 top-flight appearances and scoring two goals this season.

He netted another two in the FA Cup and provided two assists in the Carabao Cup, helping the Saints reach the quarter-finals.

While initial reports suggested he could be available for around £35m this summer, The Telegraph now claims only an offer in excess of £100m would tempt Southampton into a deal.

The Saints reportedly see the 19-year-old as one of the best young talents in English football and will demand a significant fee amid growing Premier League interest.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.4 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,540

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-03-25.