Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s summer move to Manchester United is 95 per cent complete, according to reports in Nigeria.

United are reportedly willing to pay Osimhen’s €75m (£62m) release clause and are now viewed as front-runners to sign the 26-year-old after the season.

According to journalist Anthony Nlebem, the Red Devils are not expected to include any of their first-team players in the deal, despite Napoli recently registering an interest in Alejandro Garnacho.

United could still face competition for Osimhen’s signature closer to the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Saudi Pro League clubs also named as potential suitors.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has been in superb form this season, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 25 appearances for the Turkish giants.

The 26-year-old, praised as ‘world-class’ by Jose Mourinho, is expected to leave Napoli permanently in the summer after Antonio Conte banished him from first-team training last year.

He will have just 12 months left on his contract after the season, and his release clause will become active again if not triggered by the end of June.

Man United are anticipating a busy first summer transfer window under Ruben Amorim and have made signing a first-choice striker one of their top priorities.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals this Premier League season, netting just 30 in 26 games, with only Southampton, Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Everton managing fewer.

Amorim’s side will next face Ipswich at home on Wednesday before taking on Fulham in the FA Cup fifth-round clash at the weekend.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-02-25.