Manchester United are among several Premier League clubs interested in Leroy Sane and are ‘a very serious option’ for the Bayern Munich winger, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Red Devils have been named among the potential suitors for the 28-year-old, with English rivals Arsenal and Newcastle United also monitoring his situation in the Bundesliga.

Sane has less than 12 months remaining on his contract and is set to become a free agent next summer, with Bayern yet to initiate talks over a new deal, putting interested clubs on red alert.

According to Falk, Sane would welcome a return to England, and even potentially to Manchester, despite not fully settling during his time at Manchester City:

“It’s always been a point for Sane and his family that they weren’t 100% settled and comfortable in Manchester. “Arsenal could then be an option for Sane, as they’re playing Champions League football (and likely to continue doing so next season). “Newcastle, who have also been linked, aren’t in Europe’s top-flight and look likely to next year. “Now, I’ve heard Manchester United are also knocking at his door. Many people think he won’t go back to Manchester, but United is a very serious option for him.”

The Germany international spent four seasons at Man City before moving to Bayern in the summer of 2020.

After 186 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, the 28-year-old is once again emerging on the radar of English heavyweights, with Man United seen as his next possible destination.

Sane’s arrival on a free would be a major coup for the Red Devils, who spent close to £200m on five new arrivals in the summer transfer window.

United are expected to make further squad changes under new boss Ruben Amorim and could soon offer an exit route from Bayern for Sane, who has struggled for playing time this season.

The 28-year-old has made just six Bundesliga appearances under Vincent Kompany this term, totalling 190 minutes of action so far.

Sane, who earns £320,000-per-week, was a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s squad last campaign – only Harry Kane managed more goal contributions than the ex-Man City star, who finished with 10 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

Leroy Sane's Bayern Munich Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 6 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.7 Expected assisted goals 0.7 Minutes played 190

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-11-24.